Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / NS Rawat wins New Delhi marathon, 6 men achieve CWG, AG qualifying
others

NS Rawat wins New Delhi marathon, 6 men achieve CWG, AG qualifying

Anish Thapa Magar (2:16.41) and Anil Kumar Singh (2:16.47) came second and third.
Nitendra Singh Rawat (L) and Jyoti Gawate (R)(New Delhi Marathon Photo)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 10:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Six Indian male marathoners achieved qualifying marks for this year’s two major meets, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games at the Ageas Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon. India’s elite bunch cashed in on a pre-dawn start with Olympian Nitendra Singh Rawat winning at two hours, 16 min, five seconds. Anish Thapa Magar (2:16.41) and Anil Kumar Singh (2:16.47) came second and third.

The mark for the July-August CWG is 2:18:40 for men and 2:38:19 for women. For the September Asian Games the marks are 2:18:48 and 2:39.28 respectively. Ashish Kumar (2:17.04), AB Belliappa (2:17.09) and Kalidas Laxman Hirave (2:18.14) also came under the mark in this designated national marathon championship event. No woman achieved qualification.

Jyoti Gawate won the women’s marathon (3:01.20). Nupur Singh (3:16.03) and Disket Dolma (3:22.06) were second and third respectively.

Half-marathon:

Men 1. Rupan Debnath (1:12.02) 2. Amit Khanduri (1:12.19) 3. Anil Jindal (1:12.33)

Women: 1. Tashi Ladol (1:27.48) 2. Seema Yadav (1:28.54) 3. Sara Bissell (1:35.29)

10K

Men: 1. Abhishek Choudhary (0:32.03); 2. Yogesh Chaudhary (0:32.53); 3. Sahil Annigeri (0:33.48)

Women: 1. Ashvini Jadhav (0:39.22); 2. Lalita Madhwal (0:45.30); 3. Manya Tripathy (0:47.19)

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
marathon
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP