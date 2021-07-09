Olympian Karnam Malleswari: Delhi mein potential hai, bas opportunity milni chahiye

Mention the name Karnam Malleswari, and it sure rings a bell! From a 12-year-old weightlifting aspirant, who was deemed too thin and weak for the sport, to becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic bonze at the Sydney 2000 Games, Karnam Malleswari’s journey is inspirational. As this living example of strong will and determination gets appointed as the vice chancellor of the upcoming Delhi Sports University, her goal, she says, is to help more youngsters accomplish bigger feats for the country, in the sports arena.

‘Hum toh nange pair practice karte they’

When Malleshwari started her training, opportunities for Indians in the sport were scarce. “Hum log bahut struggle karke aaye. Mitti mein training ki. Humare paas proper platform nahin tha, shoes nahi they, weightlifting kit nahin thi (We struggled a lot, trained in mud without a proper platform, shoes, or a weightlifting kit),” recalls the 46-year-old, whose journey has had many ups and downs.

When asked about her vision for the youth, who want to pursue sports as a career, she is quick to add: “Hum jab National medal leke India camp mein gaye, tab pata hi nahi tha ki weightlifting ke liye bhi ek platform hota hai. Hum toh nange pair practice karte the... Iss struggle mein kaafi time waste ho jata hai. Agar right bachhe ko right time help mil jati hai toh woh bahut achievements leke aa sakta hai.”

Karnam Malleswari had her finest moments at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where she won the bronze medal in 69kg weight category. (Photo: David Guttenfelder/AP)

Fondly called Bharat ki beti by former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, she strongly feels that she can create opportunities for “youngsters jo sports mein apna career banana chahte hain”, and adds:“Humari soch yehi hain ki nayi university mein degree ke alawa, Olympians aur world champions ko produce karna hai! Jin bachhon ko national level pe, ya ek aada international level ke baad recognition aur jobs nahin milti, aur bahut struggle karna padta hai life mein... yeh university sirf standard six se leke post graduation hi nahi balki PhD tak unko platform degi. Aur bachche koi bhi sport mein wahan facilities ko use karke, apne skills ko bada ke, desh ke liye naam kama sakte hain (Often young sportspersons who play at the National level or one or two international games, struggle to get recognition and jobs later. At this university, they’ll get an opportunity to study from class sixth uptil PhD, and can willingly take up any sport of their choice).”

‘Medals degree ke saath jodenge’

For the past two decades, the Olympian has been running the NGO, K Malleswari Foundation, which offers educational programmes to promote health and well-being via participation in physical activity, specifically targeting women weight lifters. Having inspired many through her journey, this champion will now be at the helm of mentoring kids, but is under no “pressure”. And is working on this project to be able to change the general perspective towards youngsters who get admission via sports quota! “Kahin jobs mein 5% quota hai. Universities mein quota hain. Par ab is [university] mein quota nahin hoga; sirf players honge. Unke medals bhi degree ke saath jode jayenge!”

Mention how Delhi has never had the image of producing world class sportsperson, unlike it’s neighbour Haryana, who win laurels for the pride of the country. And sharing how she plans to tap the potential of the Capital, she opines: “Main Andhra se hun. My husband is from here (Delhi). Aisa nahin hai ki Delhi mein potential nahin hai, bas opportunity milni chahiye!”

‘Koi heroine nahin dikhti jo 40-50 kg utha sake’

With a life so adventurous, it is natural for her to want to see it getting adapted for the screen. But the question that remains is who does she see portraying her? “Jab bhi merepe film bane, usme masala nah ho. Real story dikhayi jaye. Jo humare youth hain unko, especially ladkiyako ko motivation mile. Par mujhe koi [Bollywood] heroine nahin dikhti jo 40-50 kg utha sake. Mary Kom ki boxing toh technical hai, kaise bhi kar sakte hain. Vazan toh uthana padega nah. Main bhi wait kar rahi hun kaun uthayega,” she quips.

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

