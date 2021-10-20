Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra returns to training after historic feat
others

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra returns to training after historic feat

Chopra, who became only the second Indian individual Olympic gold winner and first ever top podium finisher in athletics, was on a break after his historic feat on August 7 in Tokyo.
Neeraj Chopra
Published on Oct 20, 2021 10:10 PM IST
PTI |

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has returned to training at the NIS-Patiala more than two months after he clinched a historic gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August.

Chopra, who became only the second Indian individual Olympic gold winner and first ever top podium finisher in athletics, was on a break after his historic feat on August 7 in Tokyo.

“Returned to training this week with the same hunger and desire as before. A #throwback to the beginning of the last Olympic cycle is a good place to start! Thank you to everyone for your messages of support,” he tweeted on Wednesday, along with a photo of his training.

RELATED STORIES

The 23-year-old Chopra, who had won an Olympic gold with a throw of 87.58m, had said that his next target would be to win a medal in the World Championships in the US next year.

He also recently said that he would want to continue training with German bio-mechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz for the 2024 Paris Olympics. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neeraj chopra
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pankaj Advani shines with 121 points break

World Esports Cup to see gamers from India, Pakistan and Nepal compete

Paddler Payas Jain becomes World No. 1 in U-17 category

Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur determined to improve in wet conditions
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP