Olympic chief Bach calls for 'patience' over Tokyo Games

"We just have to ask for patience and understanding, is the main message," Bach said after an executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:27 PM IST
IOC President, Thomas Bach, hosts the first Executive Board meeting for 2021 at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland January 27, 2021. Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS(REUTERS)

Olympic chief Thomas Bach called on Wednesday for "patience" over the Tokyo Games, the holding of which this summer are in continued doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We just have to ask for patience and understanding, is the main message," Bach said after an executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). "I think it is too early to decide anything else."

