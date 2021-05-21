Home / Sports / Others / Olympic qualifying athletics events likely to be shifted from Bengaluru to Patiala
others

Olympic qualifying athletics events likely to be shifted from Bengaluru to Patiala

The track at the Kanteerava stadium in Bangalore is unlikely to be ready in view of the pandemic and it is not advisable for athletes at the NIS Patiala to go to the Karnataka capital for the two completions.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Athletics generic image.(File)

Olympic qualifying athletics events -- Indian Grand Prix 4 and National Inter State Championships -- scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from June 15-25 are likely to be moved to another city due to logistical issues caused by COVID-19 and unavailability of track.

The track at the Kanteerava stadium in Bangalore is unlikely to be ready in view of the pandemic and it is not advisable for athletes at the NIS Patiala to go to the Karnataka capital for the two completions.

"AFI is working on to shift the venue of IGP-4 & Inter-State Championships in June from #Bengaluru to other venue," the Athletics Federation of India said in a tweet.

"Patiala is being considered," it added.

Besides the track not being ready, the AFI thought it not be feasible to tell the athletes to travel to Bangalore from Patiala in view of the COVID-19 situation in the city.

After last year's season was completely wiped out by the pandemic, the AFI was able to host three IGP events and Federation Cup (March 15 to 18) this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP