OlympicTrend: Nailing the art of being on point

As soon as Olympic rings nail art was uploaded by badminton ace PV Sindhu, fans of sports and those cheering for the Indian athletes representing the country at the Tokyo Games, got into a frenzy. Recently, the tricolour nail art, by table tennis champ Manika Batra, got noticed by PM Narendra Modi as well. And Batra, Commonwealth Games (CWG) gold medallist , says, “I’m glad if other great sportspersons are following this trend! In return, I too would like to perform and make the country proud. Honestly, the art on my nails became famous after I won four precious medals, which had never happened before, in CWG. I‘ll have my nail art at the Olympics as well, and wish to set a trend in the coming years although with my game performances!”

The trend, of wearing your patriotic heart on your nails, has caught the fancy of young girls who are opting for Olympic themed nail art. “Some want the national flag or just India written. A few have also asked for Olympic rings or badminton shuttle,” says Rekha, a Noida-based nail art expert. Adding that this Olympic people want to go quirky and cheer their favourite sport stars playing for our country, and hence are opting for such nails: “After watching India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu’s Olympic rings nail art, so many girls came up requesting for quirky nail designs, to cheer Indian players. A few of them are also requesting for the Olympic torch and gold or silver medals. Some are going for an icon representing a sport such as the shuttle for badminton, weights for weight lifting, gloves for boxing , bulls eye for shooting, and bow-arrow for archery. So many other things related to sports are coming up as a cool new way to cheer our sports stars.”

A Mumbai-based make-up expert, Kapil Bhalla, says well done nails make “quite a bold statement” as the hands of the athletes are always in focus. Advising how to carry such nail art, Bhalla adds, “Its a great trend to experiment with nails, especially for athletes or sportspersons as there is not really anything else in terms of make-up that they can wear for obvious reasons. Outfits and nails don’t really have to match anymore, metallics such as gold or silver tips look coordinated with almost any ensemble. French tips or red nails or gold, silver or color blocking or deep greys and even neon green can be worn with almost anything!”

Sharing tips to do nail art at home, Bhalla informs, “The correct way to wear your nails fuss free, is to match your nail paint with either your handbag or shoes or scarf or your lip colour.” But it’s not just the Olympic fever that’s gripping nail art enthusiasts.

Patna-based Rajni Ranjan shared an Instagram post showing funky nail art to urge people to get vaccinated.

It’s not just the Olympic fever, even Covid-19 nail art has inspired some. Rajni Ranjan, a nail art expert, recently used an Instagram post showing funky nail art to urge people to get vaccinated, and had people going ‘OMG loving this’.Ranjan shares, “The main motive to make this art was to spread awareness against this virus in a creative way so that it can attract people’s attention. And it reached out to audience pretty well. Many girls are doing great in this field they want to learn and they contact me very often about how to do and what to use for arts. They reached out me for this Covid-19 themed nail art as well.”

