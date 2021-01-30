Padma Shri wrestler Virender Singh: Bahut struggle ke baad itna samman mila hai

Popular by the epithet Goonga Pehelwan (mute wrestler), Virender Singh’s journey is a live example of what grit and resilience can do even in the face of all odds. The differently abled sportsperson, who has won seven medals internationally, including four gold, has been named as one of the Padma Shri awardees this year. “Bahut struggle ke baad itna samman mila hai. Main bahut khush hun,” gestures Singh, as his brother, Rambir interprets former’s ecstasy at the honour being bestowed upon him.

“Meri wife aur beta bahut lucky hain mere liye, unke aate hi meri life mein itni khushi aayi hai. Ummeed hai, hum aur medals jeetenge apne desh ke liye,” says Singh, who recently became a father.

An Arjuna awardee, Singh is currently employed as a junior coach with the Sports Authority of India. “I’ve always tried to keep our Tricolour flying high. Presently, I’m training for my next Deaf World Wrestling Championship and Deaflympics 2021,” he signals, and shares his journey from Jhajjar, Haryana to Delhi: “My father and uncle are both wrestlers. I couldn’t go to school... when I was 10, my father brought me to Delhi for treatment of an injury, and I started training under him and my uncle. I was inspired by them. Mujhe laga main ye (wrestling) kar sakta hun.”

Deaf Olympic gold medallist wrestler Virender Singh is now training for his next Deaflympics. (Photo: Ravi Choudhary/HT)

Cut to present, his gruelling schedule includes eight hour training every day! And his single-minded efforts have even brought recognition to other hearing impaired within the sports fraternity. “In 2005, when I won my first Deaflympics gold, there was no provision for cash awards for the differently abled, so I didn’t get any help while other able bodied winners were awarded crores! I was also supposed to get ₹6 crore before leaving for my third Deaflympics, but received only ₹1.20 crore; out of which ₹1.10 crore was spent the same day in repaying the loan money that my family had raised to afford my training and travel. Often, to make ends meet, I would participate in dangals across states. Kabhi ₹2,000, ₹5000 aur kabhi sirf travel compensation (milta tha). Wahan se yahan tak ka safar aasan nahin tha. I had to work hard for rights to fair compensation for games on national level,” recalls Singh.

Participating in deaf wrestling championships and championing the rights of hearing impaired comes with Singh’s wish to gain equal treatment for everyone in terms of recognition and rewards. “I’m grateful to the sports minister, Kiren Rijiju, as the government has now ensured us equal rights like other able bodied sportspersons. Meri yehi koshish rehti hai ki sab khiladiyon ko barabar ka samman mile,” he concludes.

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter