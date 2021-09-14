Paralympic Praveen Kumar was about to give up sports in 2019

At just 18 years of age, Praveen Kumar’s indomitable spirit won him a silver medal in men’s high jump T64 event in his debut Paralympics! “Maine teen saal train kiya hai silver medal laane ke liye. I’m proud and happy. Mere paas words nahi hai banane ke liye ki mujhe kaisa feel ho raha hai to be the youngest Indian to bring medal in Tokyo paralympics,” he says.

Kumar reveals that he was almost about to give up on sports in 2019, however it was his coach who convinced him otherwise. “Mera biggest support mere journey mein mere coach Satyapal Singh ka raha hai. Jab meri classification hui thi 2019 mein world junior championship mein, uss time meri category change ho gayi thi. T42 se T44 ho gayi thi. Uss time mujhe aisa laga tha ki ab mujhse nahi ho ga aur mujhe sports band karna padega, lekin mere coach ne mujhe ek saal ke liye bola ki ek saal tu time de ke dekhle, apne liye nahi toh apne family aur mere liye kar de. Toh maine uss din se apne aap ko sir ke havale kar diya.”

Kumar shares what propelled him in to embarking on the journey of a para-athlete. He says, “Jab 2016 mein paralympic hua tha tab mujhe pata chala tha ki aisi bhi cheez hoti hai. Doosre para athletes ke medal dekh ke mujhe laga ki yaar main bhi toh disable hun, mujhe bhi toh thoda aage badhna chahiye na.”

Learning from his own journey, Kumar has some advise for aspiring and fellow para-athletes,” Aspiring athletes se bas yehi kehna chahta hun ki kabhi bhi kisi bhi situation mein haar mat maano. Aage badhte jaao aur sab bhagwan pe chod do.”

Author tweets @FizzyBuddha

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter