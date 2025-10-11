Bhubaneswar, Jharkhand's 100m champion in U20 men's group, Parth Singh, continued his good run in the National Junior Athletics Championships to win gold in long jump event with a distance of 7.82m, a personal best and meet record, here on Saturday. Parth, Himanshu win as several athletes breach World U20 qualification mark

The previous meet record of 7.79m was in the name of S Lokesh set in 2019.

The Jharkhand athlete was among several competitors to have achieved the World U20 qualification mark on day two of the competition at the Kalinga Stadium. The qualification mark in long jump is 7.58m.

Haryana's Asian youth champion Himanshu crossed the 80m mark on his way to winning gold in boys U18 javelin throw.

His best throw on Saturday was 80.38m. The javelin thrower had recorded a throw of 79.96m, to better the previous meet in the qualification round on Friday.

Himanshu hurled the javelin to a distance of 79.96m in the U18 boys' qualification round which was better than the meet record of 76.50m set in 2014 in Vijayawada by Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

Himanshu also booked a ticket to the World U20 Championships. The qualification mark for World U20 men's javelin is 68.50m.

The top three runners in the men's U20 400m race were within the World U20 qualification time of 47.40 seconds.

The medal winners in the U20 women's 400m race were also impressive and achieved the World U20 qualification time of 55.20 seconds.

Results: Men

U20: 400m: Mohammed Ashfaq 46.87 seconds, Sharan M 47.09 seconds, Rohit Chaudhary 47.17 seconds.

U20: 1500m: Mogali Venkatram 3:49.02 seconds, Himanshu Rathi 3:49.05, Ranganna Naykar 3:49.58 seconds.

U20: 110m hurdles: Saif Chafekar 13.92 , Shaik Roshan 14.02 seconds, Kiran K 14.04 seconds.

U20: Discus throw: Vaibhav 55.75m, Ritik 55.19m, Hansraj Dhayal 55.10m.

U20: Long jump: Parth Singh 7.82m , Nitin Pal 7.52m, Yuvaraj K 7.50m.

Decathlon: Jinoy Jayan 6633 points, Upkar 6521 points, Mayank Kumar 6412 points.

Boys: U18: 400m: Sayed Sabeer 47.48 , Abhay Dubey 48.13 seconds, Nakul Prabhu 48.21 seconds.

U18: 110m hurdles: Shreyash Jadhav 13.84 seconds, Rohith S 13.84 seconds, MD Sajid 14.20 seconds.

U18: Javelin throw: Himanshu 80.38m , Krishan Chandra 73.07m, Dharanidharan T 73.05m.

U16: 80m hurdles: Rohit Raj 10.28 seconds , Anit Oraon 10.37 seconds, Priyanshu 10.39 seconds.

U16: Javelin throw : Kishu Singh 67.20m, Sachin Kumar 66.10m, Ayush Raj 65.74m.

U16: Shot put : MR Dev 16.66m, Mantaj Singh 16.38m, Kaushal Giri 16.04m.

Women:

U20: 400m: Neeru Pathak 53.38 seconds , Mehardeep Kaur 54.83 seconds, Saroj Kanwar 54.99 seconds.

U20: 100m hurdles: Shiny Gladssia 14.03 seconds, Adithya Ajiaji 14.27 seconds, Aliza Mulla 14.37 seconds.

U20: Long jump: Mubassina Mohammed 6.30m, Taranika Teta 6.07m, Tamanna 5.96m.

U20: Pole vault: Karthika V 3.80m , Nitika Akare 3.70m, Jeena Basil 3.55m.

Girls: U18: 400m: Edwina Jason 55.28 seconds, Tanu Chaudhary 55.31 seconds, Navya 55.56 seconds.

U18: 100m hurdles: Shourya Ambure 13.86 seconds, Srigurupriya N 14.42 seconds, Nahali Borawale 14.46 seconds.

U18: High jump: Juin Mantusa 1.65m, Anchal Patil 1.65m, Goswami Yagnika 1.65m.

U18: Javelin throw: Bhavya Pilania 53.51m, Sabita Murmu 47.97m, Alokika Swain Ajay 47.56m.

U18: Jasmine Kaur 15.42m, Anshu 15.23m, Joy Baidwan 15.18m.

U16: Javelin throw: Minakshi 44.97m, Yogita Baisla 44.41m, Anisha Singhmar 42.81m.

U16: 80m hurdles: Varshika Balakrishna 11.67 seconds, Saiesha Pawar 11.77 seconds, Nupura Holla 11.87 seconds.

U14: Triathlon: Lebisha BM 2378 points, Archi Katkar 2306 points, Mousumi Parvin 2306 points.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.