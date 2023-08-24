Paving the way of maximising Pickleball's potential in India

Cornerstone Sport, a renowned sports management and talent representation agency, has proudly unveiled its collaboration with Global Sports to proudly present the Monsoon Pickleball Championship in the vibrant city of Mumbai, India. Scheduled to take place between August 24 to 27 at the esteemed Nesco Centre in Goregaon, this event is poised to set new standards of excellence.

Bollywood director Shashank Khaitan is keen to maximise Pickleball's potential in the country.(Release)

Having triumphantly organized two resounding championships earlier in 2023, namely the Indian Open in Goa boasting participation from over 240 players, and the esteemed Global Sports Pickleball Championship held in May, which drew more than 370 players, the stage is now set for the pioneering Writer-Director, Shashank Khaitan, renowned for his illustrious creations such as "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", "Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania", "Govinda Naam Mera" and "Dhadak," as well as his recent collaboration with Karan Johar on "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani," to spearhead an endeavor dedicated to the emerging sport of Pickleball in India.

Anticipation surges for the third edition of the Monsoon Pickleball Championship, projected to captivate the attention of 600+ participants, alongside a multitude of fervent fans and eager spectators hailing from every corner of India. The tournament is poised to showcase a diverse array of divisions, encompassing singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, all vying for a substantial prize pool of 15 Lakhs. The occasion is poised to culminate in a glittering exhibition match, graced by the presence of A-list Bollywood luminaries, promising an electrifying showdown on the court.

Shashank Khaitan, Partner of Global Sports, shared his insights, "Our shared vision is to elevate pickleball to a household name in India. We're exhilarated to join forces with Cornerstone Sport for the Monsoon Pickleball Championship. This collaboration epitomizes a momentous stride towards propelling pickleball into the limelight within India and projecting its immense potential on the global stage. Riding the wave of surging interest in this sport, we eagerly anticipate witnessing the championship's triumphant progression, which is certain to ignite a passion for pickleball among a broader spectrum of enthusiasts."

Mr. Bunty Sajdeh, CEO of Cornerstone Sport, emphasized, "Pickleball represents a thrilling avenue to enrich our sporting landscape, and at Cornerstone, we're ardently committed to nurturing its expansion and affording players a robust platform for growth. This alliance underscores our unwavering dedication to fostering sports across the nation, marking the commencement of an exhilarating new chapter for pickleball aficionados nationwide."

The Monsoon Pickleball Championship symbolises a pivotal juncture in this overarching vision. The tournament stands as a poignant testament to the sport's capacity to inspire and unify individuals. Through this exceptional event, Cornerstone Sport and Global Sports aspire to lay enduring groundwork for the ascendancy of pickleball in India, fostering avenues for players of all proficiencies to wholeheartedly embrace and excel in the sport they hold dear.

Yet, the aspirations for pickleball in India stretch far beyond this championship. They aspire to leave behind a legacy characterized by sportsmanship, ardor, and exuberance, resonating through the hearts of pickleball enthusiasts for generations to come.