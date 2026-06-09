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PGA Tour winners Viktor Hovland and Ryan Fox join DP World India C'ship field

PGA Tour winners Viktor Hovland and Ryan Fox join DP World India C'ship field

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 02:57 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, PGA Tour winners Viktor Hovland and Ryan Fox will join the elite field for the second DP World India Championship here from October 15 to 18 this year, the event organisers said on Tuesday.

PGA Tour winners Viktor Hovland and Ryan Fox join DP World India C'ship field

Some of the best players in the world will once again tee up at the Delhi Golf Club for the USD four million event.

Hovland and Fox join a trio of European Ryder Cup stars in defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, back-to-back Masters winner Rory McIlroy and Major champion Justin Rose.

Hovland returns for his second appearance at the DP World India Championship, after finishing tied sixth on his debut last October.

The 28-year-old was the first player from Norway to win on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, and the three-time Ryder Cup player was part of Europe's historic back-to-back wins in Rome in 2023 and New York last September.

"I really enjoyed the experience at the DP World India Championship last year. We had a lot of fun both on and off the golf course, and the welcome we received everywhere we went was incredible, so I can't wait to get back to Delhi in October," he stated in a press release.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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