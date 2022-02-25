PKL 8 Final: Dabang Delhi KC script late comeback to beat Patna Pirates 37-36 and lift maiden Pro Kabaddi League title

Dabang Delhi scripted a brilliant comeback win in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 8 final to defeat Patna Pirates 37-36 and lift their maiden title in Bengaluru.

The Delhi outfit failed to get over the line last season, losing to Bengal Warriors in the summit clash, but an impressive second-half show guided the side to the glittering trophy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(More to follow)