Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / PKL 8 Final: Dabang Delhi KC script late comeback to beat Patna Pirates 37-36 and lift maiden Pro Kabaddi League title
others

PKL 8 Final: Dabang Delhi KC script late comeback to beat Patna Pirates 37-36 and lift maiden Pro Kabaddi League title

Pro Kabaddi League 8: Last season's runners-up Dabang Delhi made sure they ended up on the right side of the result this year by beating Patna Pirates and preventing them from winning a fourth title.
PKL 8 Final: Dabang Delhi KC script late comeback to beat Patna Pirates and lift maiden Pro Kabaddi League title
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 09:40 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Dabang Delhi scripted a brilliant comeback win in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 8 final to defeat Patna Pirates 37-36 and lift their maiden title in Bengaluru.

The Delhi outfit failed to get over the line last season, losing to Bengal Warriors in the summit clash, but an impressive second-half show guided the side to the glittering trophy.

 

(More to follow)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
patna pirates dabang delhi pro kabaddi pro kabaddi league pkl
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP