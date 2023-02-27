President Dana White makes huge revelation about upcoming Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane fight in UFC 285

Fans are enjoying the build-up to the much-anticipated upcoming UFC 285 bout between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. The winner of the historic bout between former light-heavyweight champion Jones and star MMA fighter Gane will be crowned as the new champion in the heavyweight division. The match marks the debut of Jones in the heavyweight class and he will be playing his first match in the Octagon since his win over Dominick Reyes in February 2020.

On Saturday, UFC President Dana White made some revelations about the high-voltage contest While speaking at the UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs. Spann post-fight press conference.

“Is there a backup fighter for the main event? Yes, we always have backups for those kind of fights. [Can you reveal who that is?] I’m not gonna- I’m not gonna say it, but yeah, we got a backup,” said White.

The UFC President also reflected on the enormity of the contest between the two superstars and how it was fetching a great response from the spectators.

"It's big... Last year, we had a sellout at every single event. Now, Perth, the Jon Jones fight in Miami, are all trending to be MSG-type gates. So, it's a really good start to the beginning of the year," said White.

As per the match card for UFC 285, Valentina Shevchenko will defend her flyweight title against Alexa Grasso in the co-main event.

In another exciting match, welterweight fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov will take on Geoff Neal which is being tipped as one of the biggest challenges for him till date. In the middleweight, Bo Nickal is set make his UFC debut and take on Jamie Pickett. While in the lightweight, Jalin Turner will lock horns with Mateusz Gamrot.