Watch: Jon Jones intense training session for UFC 285 bout against Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones will lock horns with Ciryl Gane in the heavyweight category of the main event of UFC 285 on Saturday, March 4. The winner of the bout will be crowned as the new champion in the heavyweight division. The historic match marks the debut of Jones in weight category. All eyes will be on him as it will be his first match in the Octagon since his win over Dominick Reyes in February 2020.

In preparation for the all-important match, Jones took help of heavyweight star Walt Harris who coached him for the upcoming contest. A video of Jones' training camp along with his teammates has been shared on Henry Cejudo's YouTube channel. In the high-intensity training session, Jones can be seen doing leg flutters, crunches, planks and more.

ALSO READ: Watch: Ex-LA Lakers star Russel Westbrook shoot his first bucket for LA Clippers in NBA match against Sacramento Kings

Here is the video of Jon Jones' training session

After the training session, Jones talked about the upcoming fight in UFC 285 and how well his teammates had helped him prepare for the high-voltage contest.

"Thank you guys so much man. You guys have been so committed, so loyal. You guys have been on time... I owe it to you guys to get out there and give it my absolute all, and that's exactly what I'm going to do, my absolute freakin all. I thank you guys so sincerely, for creating one of the greatest teams I've ever been a part of. I love you guys," said Jones.

Meanwhile, ahead of the big clash, Gane talked about his training method and said "I'm lazy, that's the truth. I only train when a fight is announced...I had my fight against Tuivasa, barely trained since then, and now I'm back[at] it since [Jon] Jones fight has been announced."

On Thursday, in response to what Gane had said, Jones tweeted, "I smell a trap, either way doesn’t matter, I’m training my a** off".