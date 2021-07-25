Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priya Malik wins gold at World Cadet Wrestling Championships

Priya Malik defeated Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the summit clash and as a result, she won a gold medal at the World Cadet Championships in Hungary.
ANI | , Budapest [hungary]
UPDATED ON JUL 25, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Priya Malik wins gold at World Cadet Wrestling Championships.(TWITTER)

India grappler Priya Malik clinched gold at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships on Sunday.

Malik defeated Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the summit clash and as a result, she won a gold medal at the World Cadet Championships in Hungary.

Priya Malik won in the women's 73kg weight category and she has given the country another reason to smile as, on Saturday, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Priya Malik had also won the gold medal in the 2019 edition of Khelo India in Pune and she then went on to clinch gold at the 17th School Games held in Delhi.

Earlier Tannu had won the title in the 43kg category.

indian wrestling
