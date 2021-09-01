Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Pro Kabaddi League season 8: Over 190 players sold for 48.22 crore
others

Pro Kabaddi League season 8: Over 190 players sold for 48.22 crore

Raider Pardeep Narwal emerged as the highest-paid kabaddi player in the PKL's history as the three-day auction witnessed teams spend ₹48.22 crore in total across various categories
PTI |
UPDATED ON SEP 01, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi League season 8: Over 190 players sold for 48.22 crore(TWITTER/PKL)

Over 190 players were sold to 12 franchise teams with as many as 10 Final Bid Match (FBM) cards being used in the auction for the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), slated to take place in December, the organizers said on Wednesday.

Raider Pardeep Narwal emerged as the highest-paid kabaddi player in the PKL's history as the three-day auction witnessed teams spend 48.22 crore in total across various categories. Narwal smashed a record after he was bought by UP Yoddha for 1.65 crore, while Siddharth Desai was retained by the Telugu Titans through FBM card for 1.30 crore.

ALSO READ| 'My heart stopped beating for a second': Arjun Deshwal on bagging 96 lakh from Jaipur Pink Panthers at PKL 8 auction

Rahul Chaudhari will now play for the Puneri Paltan. Tamil Thalaivas successfully bid for raider Manjeet, who joined them from Puneri Paltan for 92 lakh. Rohit Gulia, an all-rounder from Category A, was sold to Haryana Steelers for 83 lakh, a significant jump from his 25 lakh price tag with Gujarat Giants in season 7.

RELATED STORIES

Some other big buys included Sachin (Patna Pirates) for 84 lakh and Chandran Ranjit (Bengaluru Bulls) for 80 lakh. A stand-out from Category B was the purchase of raider Arjun Deshwal who was snapped up by Jaipur Pink Panthers for 96 lakh.

Puneri Paltan successfully retained raider Nitin Tomar by using FBM card for 61 lakh while all-rounder Sandeep Narwal was snapped up by Dabang Delhi KC for 60 lakh. The Delhi franchise also bought defender Jeeva Kumar for 44 lakh. Veteran raider Ajay Thakur also found himself a new home with Dabang Delhi KC who bought the former India captain for 46 lakh.

Over 22 overseas players were sold on the second day. Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh was the most expensive foreign signing as three-time champions Patna Pirates bought him for 31 lakh. Patna Pirates also used one of their two FBM cards to retain Republic of Korea's raider Jang Kun Lee for 20.5 lakh. Iranians were in high demand as defending champions Bengal Warriors bought defender Abozar Mohajermighani for 30.5 lakh.

Telugu Titans acquired the services of Japanese defender Tetsuro Abe for 10 lakh. Among Category C players, Sandeep Kandola emerged as the highest bid. He was bought for 59.5 lakh by the Telugu Titans. Puneri Paltan bought Sombir for 34.5 lakh while U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers spent 32 lakh and 20 lakh on Rinku Narwal and Amit.

A total of 10 New Young Players (NYP) were picked up at the auction. Narwal said he never expected to be the highest paid player. “It has been memorable five seasons with Patna Pirates, and now I am looking forward to representing UP Yoddha,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pro kabaddi league
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Avani Lekhara: This medal proves no disability can stop me from excelling in what I want to do

ONE Championship: Ritu Phogat warns Meng Bo not to underestimate her

Haryana Steelers bag Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou at PKL auction

'My heart stopped beating for a second': Deshwal on bagging 96 lakh from Jaipur
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP