Pro Kabaddi League's play-offs and final to be held in Delhi

The play-offs and the title clash of this season's Pro Kabaddi League will be held at the Thyagaraj Stadium, the organisers announced on Friday.

The Delhi leg of season 12 commences on October 11.

The Delhi leg comes at the end of one of the most competitive seasons of the PKL.

With the home side – Dabang Delhi K C – at the top of the points table and having already confirmed a spot in the top eight, the fight for the final seven spots will continue to be fiercely contested and thrilling for the fans.

After the Delhi leg ends on October 23, the play-offs will begin with the play-ins on October 25, where the 5th to 8th placed teams will fight for survival.

The winners from there will progress to the play-offs.

Post that, the play-offs will run from October 26 to October 29, featuring a sequence of eliminators and qualifiers, eventually culminating in the grand finale on October 31.

The new format – which includes the play-ins – adds an extra edge to the season, ensuring a tougher, more competitive path for all 12 teams to the PKL trophy.

The revised structure ensures that more teams stay in contention for longer, raising the intensity of the league stage while offering fans an extended run of high-stakes matches.

While all teams push for qualification, the biggest advantage awaits those who finish in the top two, making the battle for table positions more intense than ever.