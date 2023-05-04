Pro Wrestling rumor roundup: AEW new agreement, WWE new rule and more

Fans of the pro wrestling industry which includes WWE, AEW and others, love to discuss about the rumours and latest developments happening in the sector.

WWE.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here we take a look at some of the rumours and news circulating in the pro wrestling industry, as per a report by cagesideseats.com.

ALSO READ| ‘Situation forced me…’: Ex-WWE star Trinity Fatu reveals reason for walking out of the company and joining Impact

Bryan Alvarez from Wrestling Observer Live has reported that there is a newly established regulation in WWE that forbids the wrestlers from capturing images of their injuries, and it is strictly prohibited to take photographs of any blood.

On Wednesday, AEW President Tony Khan shared an update on the pre-sale figures for the All In event, stating that AEW has surpassed the sale of 43,000 tickets, resulting in a revenue of more than $5.7 million.

Recently, Tony Khan refuted a statement made by ESPN journalist Mike Coppinger, who suggested that Wembley Stadium would only accommodate 40,000 spectators. He dismissed Coppinger's claim as false and stated, “LIES. What a load of c***. Tell your agent Nick Khan to shove it up his a**.” He made the remarks as Coppinger is represented by CAA, which Nick left to join WWE in 2020.

Nick Khan made a statement in recent investor call that WWE will be opening up more sections of Detroit’s Ford Field to meet high demand for SummerSlam tickets.

According to a recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there was an intriguing hypothetical scenario being considered by WWE as of last November. The plan was reportedly to have a new World Heavyweight champion crowned on the first night of WrestleMania, with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre being the top candidates for the championship match. In case The Rock agreed to face Roman Reigns at the event, a three-way match including Cody Rhodes was also being discussed as a possibility.

According to an update on AEW ending Dark and Elevation before it launches Collision, Fightful Select says that it is anticipated that AEW and Warner Bros Discovery will disclose a modified or fresh television agreement sometime within this month. According to Fightful's report, although the recent deal between AEW and Warner Bros Discovery will grant WBD exclusive rights to all AEW content, it is unlikely to include ROH TV. Additionally, both promotions are still considering signing new talents, but it is more probable for them to appear under the Ring of Honor brand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}