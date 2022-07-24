'Proud' Virat Kohli pens message for Neeraj Chopra after historic silver at World Championship

India woke up to an incredible news on Sunday morning as Neeraj Chopra secured the second medal for the country at the World Athletics Championship. The Olympic gold medalist, who has been aiming for the 90m mark, secured the silver medal in men's javelin final with a 88.13m throw at Eugene, Oregon. This was India's first medal at the ongoing edition.

Former India captain Virat Kohli joined the celebrations and congratulated Chopra for his incredible feat. “Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning the silver at the World Athletics Championships. We are proud of you,” the cricketer tweeted.

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning the silver at the World Athletics Championships. We are proud of you. 🇮🇳👏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 24, 2022

Neeraj's silver medal in the men's javelin throw was the big headline of Oregon 2022 for India, with the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist finally ending the country's 19-year-long wait for a medal at the world championships.

Apart from Kohli, other members of the Indian sports fraternity also took to Twitter to hail his brilliance and praised the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist's achievement on the world stage.

Neeraj will be in action at the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

