Quarter-miler Anjali Devi stares at four-year sanction

Quarter-miler Anjali Devi, who stormed to the season's best performance at the Inter-State championships last month, has tested positive for GW1516 - a prohibited substance - and stares at a four-year ban.

File image of Anjali Devi.(HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) list, 65 athletes in various sport has been handed provisional suspension since the start of this year.

GW1516 falls under the prohibited list of the World Anti-Doping Agency. The class of substance, known as metabolic modulators, helps to stimulate anabolism, improve strength and enhance muscle mass.

While handling the provisional suspension, NADA has charged Anjali with the Anti-Doping Rule Violation of Article 2.1 (Presence of a Prohibited Substance or its Metabolites or Markers in an Athlete's Sample) and 2.2, for which the period of ineligibility is four years.

Anjali made heads turn when she clocked a personal best of 51.48sec in 400m in Bhubaneswar last month. Despite coming back from injury after nearly four years, Anjali improved her performances in three races in Bhubaneswar from heats to final (52.89s in heats, 52.03s in semi-final and 51.48s in final).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2019, she had a similar sensational run when she qualified for the world championships

In a busy season that includes the Asian Games, several Indian athletes have tested positive, among which 15 are from track and field, shot putter Karanveer Singh, and Kirpal Singh were also handed provisional suspensions for failing dope tests.

Karanveer, who was dropped from the squad on the day of the team's departure for the Asian Championships, tested positive for Metandienone; SARMS Enobosarm (Ostarine).

Discus thrower Kirpal Singh, who competed at the Inter-State meet, was caught for banned substance stanozolol.

Long-distance runner Sujit Tikode, who was part of the junior Asian Championships team, also tested positive for stanozolol.

Some of the other names from various disciplines in the NADA list include - Anjali Patel, Deexitha Erra, Ashwani (weightlifting), Harsdeep Singh, Mohsin Gulab Ali, Rahul Sevta, (judo) Malak Singh (rowing), Rohit Singh Tomar, Durgesh Kumar (kabaddi).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON