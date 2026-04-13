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‘Race unlikely’ after Sports Minister pushes for Formula 1 to return to India in 2027

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said he is pushing for a Formula 1 race in India in 2027. 

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 04:20 pm IST
PTI |
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Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said he is pushing for a Formula 1 race in India in 2027 by streamlining the tax-related hurdles that led to the event leaving the country in 2013 after three editions.

Mansukh Mandaviya said he is pushing for a Formula 1 race in India in 2027. (AFP)

In an interaction with the media here, Mandaviya said at least three companies have shown interest in running the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, where the race is proposed to be held.

The Indian Grand Prix was dropped after 2013 due to tax and bureaucratic hurdles.

"There will be an F1 race in India in 2027. First race will be at Buddha International Circuit," Mandaviya said.

However, sources in Formula 1, owned by Liberty Media, said a race in 2027 is highly unlikely even though India is being seen a market of interest once again.

"2027 is highly unlikely but India is a market of interest. We have many amazing fans in the country but we are not close to an agreement," said the source.

The sport has massively gained in popularity since Liberty Media took over in 2017.

It already has a record 24-race calendar though two of the rounds, scheduled in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain this month, were cancelled due to the ongoing military conflict in West Asia triggered by the American and Israeli bombing of Iran.

"Not just BIC, we have good tracks in Chennai and Hyderabad as well. Government's role would be to deliver on infrastructure and handle tax-related issues.

"For instance, if the entertainment tax cannot be altogether repealed, we will try to ensure that reimbursements are provided to incentivise the project for the organisers. Discussions are ongoing on this issue.

"It is an inter-ministerial matter and we are trying our best to make it attractive for Formula One," Mandaviya added.

Already dealing with a record race calendar and the growing interest from countries to host the globally followed event, Formula 1 is spoilt for choice when it comes to awarding races. High costs are involved in a hosting a Formula 1 race, ranging from USD 20 million to USD 60 million annually.

India so far has not been able to sustain big ticket motorsports in India. MotoGP could not last beyond its inaugural edition in 2023 despite the project having the backing of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The all-electric Formula E hosted its inaugural India round in Hyderabad February 2023 before being dropped from the calendar following the change in the state government later that year.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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