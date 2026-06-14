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Rana instilled discipline and a results-oriented mindset in Manu: Father

Rana instilled discipline and a results-oriented mindset in Manu: Father

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 11:38 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Grief-stricken double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker's father, Ram Kishan, remembers Jaspal Rana as a coach who brought much-needed discipline and a results-oriented approach into his daughter's life, helping make her a champion shooter.

Rana instilled discipline and a results-oriented mindset in Manu: Father

Rana, 49, died on Thursday following a brief illness after battling cardiac complications. One of India's finest pistol shooters, Rana made a successful transition to coaching and played a pivotal role in guiding Manu to her historic twin bronze medals at the Paris Olympics.

"The biggest contribution Jaspal Rana made to Manu's shooting career was instilling discipline, focus, hard work and a result-oriented approach. He was a good coach. His training imparted to Manu was excellent. It is a huge tragedy that he left the world like this. We are extremely saddened by what has happened," Kishan told PTI on Saturday.

"No one thought he would leave like this. What he used to say to Manu was: work hard and have faith in yourself. Be confident in yourself. You have fighting spirit. You can do it. And you will do it. He was, you know, a hard taskmaster but good at heart. Hard from outside and soft from inside. He was a legendary shooter and a result-oriented coach. And a very strict and disciplined person," said Kishan.

Kishan disclosed the cause of the rift between Manu and Rana in 2021.

"Actually, two or three months before Tokyo , Jaspal suddenly said that he will not coach Manu. There were some issues going on. Manu had qualified for two Olympic events . She wanted to compete in both. Jaspal wanted her to drop out of 25m pistol event," he recalled.

"That had a lot of effect on Manu. Her matches were also going very badly. She didn't know whether she should continue or not. She was a teenager then. She wanted to become a doctor or an engineer. She wanted to become an IAS officer. Manu was thinking about whether she should continue or not. That kind of thing was going on.

", he realised the situation and said, 'Let's do it together.' Manu competed in both events in Paris. Rana supported her and told her that she could do it. From that point on, Manu's form improved.

"What Manu realised was that if there discipline, everything is possible. If you understand these things, then everything else becomes easy," he concluded.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
jaspal rana
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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