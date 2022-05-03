Ravi Dahiya: I try to push the limits to see what I’m capable of

Freestyle wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya is on a roll! Having become India’s first-ever three-time Asian champion, Dahiya is in no mood to sit back and relax with the laurels. But, with his historic third Asian Championship medal, which he clinched recently in Mongolia, he can’t stop himself from saying: “It’s a great feeling to play for your country. And then, winning is even better!”

“Abhi toh sirf Asian Championships mein medal jeeta hai. Koshish poori rahegi ki aane wale [Olympic] games mein bhi India ke liye medal laun. I am trying my best to continue my winning streak,” says the 24-year-old Haryana-born wrestler, who won in the 57kg weight category this time. “To reach the heights of a position in one’s profession or field is one thing. And to maintain yourself and push yourself even more is another. Since I’m young, I try to push the limits to see what I’m capable of, be it practice time or diet plan. I don’t want any regrets later thinking ki yeh baaki reh gaya. Aur humara result aayega toh (use dekh ke) aur khiladi taiyyar honge.”

The first thought that crosses his mind on winning any recognition is that of relief and gratitude towards the almighty and his coach, Satpal Singh. “Jeet kar maalik ka shukriya ada kiya ki sab kuchh plan ke according ho gaya,” he shares, chuckling when asked if his victory spelt a fresh wave of happiness in his village in Haryana’s Sonipat district, and he adds: “Maine mana kiya tha kisi ko bhi aane se because I have to dive straight into the next training. But everyone is usually very happy. And if anyone comes, they’re welcome to congratulate me!”

In a tweet, Dahiya called his Tokyo Olympics silver medal his kohinoor, while his display picture is of the aspiration he has set for himself — a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. How close is he to realising his dream? “Shuru mein toh koi goal tha hi nahi. Hum toh school se bachne ke liye sports khela karte the. Phir jab kushti mein ghuse, toh laga ki yehi career hai aur kuchh nahi hai. Jab result aane shuru huye tab goal badhna shuru hua,” says the Khel Ratna awardee, adding: “There are about two years remaining for Paris Olympics. It’s my dream to win gold in Paris, for India! There are Asian Games and Commonwealth Games this year, and my goal is to win a gold in them, too.” And though there’s no time for break due to his tight schedule in the busy year that’s 2022, Dahiya is hopeful to get a breather in Haridwar or Kedarnath some time.

On one hand he jokes that the government might make wrestling as the national sport, seeing the exceptional performances of players in the upcoming Olympics. And on the other hand, he expresses disappointment on the possibility of wrestling not being included in Commonwealth Games 2026. “I’m not happy about this at all. Wrestling is a sport which is almost as old as the Olympics. It’s one of the oldest games. We’d work with the Wrestling Federation of India with this,” says the sportsperson who first came to train at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi, when he was all of 11. Holding close to his heart many fond memories of the city, he adds: “Hum gaanv mein kuchh din kushti karne ke baad Delhi aa gaye the. Jo seekha hai Delhi se seekha hai. My favourite memory of Delhi is when I travelled from Chhatrasal Stadium to the Delhi airport for my first international tournament (Sub-Junior Asian Championship) in 2013. It was a different experience for me and was a dream come true.”

Author tweets @siddhijainn

