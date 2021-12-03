Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ritu Phogat’s bid to become MMA champion ends after loss to Stamp Fairtex

The match was billed as a classic wrestler versus striker contest, and the conflicting styles were on show throughout the bout. In the end, Fairtex emerged as a far superior fighter.
Ritu Phogat (L) in action against Stamp Fairtex during the ONE Championship Atomweight Grand Prix final.(ONE Championship)
ByShantanu Srivastava, New Delhi

Ritu Phogat and Stamp Fairtex entered the blood-stained cage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium grooving, but five minutes and 14 seconds later, it was the Thai combatant who was still dancing, having conclusively dictated the rhythm of their bout.

Phogat lost the ONE Championship Atomweight Grand Prix final on Friday by submission after Fairtex applied a painful armbar in the second round. The Indian’s wait to become the country’s first MMA world champion continues, while Fairtex will fight reigning world champion Angela Lee for a shot at the world title.

The bout was billed as a classic wrestler versus striker contest, and the conflicting styles were on show within the first minute itself when Phogat speared in for a single leg takedown. Stamp responded with kicks to Phogat’s thighs to keep her away.

Phogat then pushed Fairtex to the wall and briefly entangled her in a high cross position, but the latter’s supreme defence and an overhead lock ensured the 27-year-old Indian could not get a proper grip on her opponent’s legs.

Phogat still managed two decent takedown attempts, succeeding in grounding Fairtex once, but the 24-year-old former Muay Thai and kickboxing champion showed exemplary defensive skills to wriggle out before Phogat could unleash her ground and pound move.

The second round, once again, had Phogat go on an early attack. She effected a single leg takedown within 30 seconds of the restart, but Fairtex turned the bout around by choking Phogat with a mean leg hold. Phogat’s coach, Siyar Bahadurzada, yelled at her to go left to unshackle, but by the time the Indian could get herself to move, Fairtex applied the armbar and forced Phogat to ask for the stoppage.

Fairtex, ranked second in the atomweight division, clearly had better tools to counter Phogat whose MMA record now stands at 7-2.

