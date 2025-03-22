Rockets run win streak to 9 with victory over skidding Heat

Fred VanVleet scored 13 of his game-high 37 points in the fourth quarter as the Houston Rockets won their ninth straight game, defeating the host Miami Heat 102-98 on Friday night. HT Image

After scoring just three points in the first quarter, VanVleet scored nine in the second and 12 in the third to get going.

He made 13-of-17 shots from the floor, including 9-of-11 on 3-pointers. He added 2-of-4 on free throws, and he had three assists.

Houston has the longest active win streak in the NBA.

Miami , which has lost 10 straight games, was led by Andrew Wiggins, who scored 20 of his team-high 30 points in the second quarter. It was the best-scoring quarter of his 11-year NBA career.

However, Wiggins scored just two points in the fourth quarter.

Heat rookie 7-footer Kel'el Ware had a double-double with 16 points, a game-high 14 rebounds and two blocks.

But Miami didn't get its usual production from Tyler Herro, who entered the game averaging 23.6 points, or from Bam Adebayo . Herro had just eight points. Adebayo had 16 points, including a banked-in 3-pointer in the final second when the result was no longer in doubt.

The Rockets, who rank No. 1 in the NBA in rebound margin, offensive boards and second-chance points, kept to their identity on Friday. Houston outrebounded Miami 46-34, and the Rockets had a 15-5 advantage on the offensive glass.

Miami, thanks to 66.7 percent shooting, won the first quarter, 27-23. Houston shot just 43.5 percent.

The Heat, while outshooting Houston 62.5 percent to 47.6 percent in the second quarter, stretched their lead to 59-51 at halftime. Houston stayed in the game with an 11-2 first-half edge on second-chance points.

Wiggins, in the second quarter, shot 6-for-6, including 2-for-2 from deep. He also made 6-of-7 free throws.

The first half featured 11 lead changes and seven tie scores.

Houston won the third quarter, cutting its deficit to 80-78. VanVleet made 4-of-5 shots in the period, including 3-of-3 from deep.

VanVleet kept going in the fourth quarter, and the Heat lost yet again.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.