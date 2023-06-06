Roman Reigns and Malakai Black tag team for Hollywood debut in ‘Action Force - The Divide’

In a surprising turn of events, it seems that professional wrestling superstars Roman Reigns and Malakai Black are about to make their mark on the big screen. Fans were buzzing with excitement on Twitter when they discovered that Reigns and Black are set to appear together in an upcoming movie titled "Action Force - The Divide." According to the movie's IMDb page, it is currently in the pre-production phase, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more details.

For Reigns, this potential movie role aligns with his aspirations of pursuing a career in Hollywood. The WWE powerhouse has become one of the biggest names in the industry, captivating audiences with his improved microphone skills and dominating presence. With his reduced WWE schedule, speculation has been rife that Reigns may eventually venture into the world of acting, and this movie appearance could be a step in that direction.

In an interview on The Michael Kay Show two years ago, Reigns expressed his interest in pursuing an acting career and gaining more experience in the field. He acknowledged the opportunities that WWE had provided him and expressed gratitude for the blessings that came his way. Reigns sees his time in WWE as a platform for developing various skills that he believes will be invaluable in his potential foray into acting.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of "Action Force - The Divide," they can't help but imagine the chemistry and dynamic that Reigns and Black will bring to the silver screen. The combination of Reigns' commanding presence and Black's enigmatic persona promises an exciting blend of action and intensity.

While specific details about the movie's plot and their respective roles are yet to be revealed, the news of Reigns and Black joining forces has ignited a wave of anticipation among fans. Whether Reigns will follow in the footsteps of other wrestling legends turned Hollywood stars remains to be seen, but for now, the possibility of seeing these two charismatic athletes light up the big screen is enough to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Lights, camera, action - Roman Reigns and Malakai Black are ready to take their talents beyond the wrestling ring!