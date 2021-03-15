Home / Sports / Others / 13.73 crore released till date for para-sportspersons: Rijiju
others

13.73 crore released till date for para-sportspersons: Rijiju

Despite sports being a 'state subject' under the Indian Constitution, the union government has been allocating funds scheme-wise since 2016-17, Rijiju said in a written reply.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)

The government has released 13.73 crore for the disabled sportspersons till date under the Khelo India Scheme, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Despite sports being a 'state subject' under the Indian Constitution, the union government has been allocating funds scheme-wise since 2016-17, Rijiju said in a written reply.

"Funds are allocated by the Union Government Scheme-wise, not State/Union Territory-wise. Under one of the verticals of the Khelo India Scheme, namely ‘Promotion of sports among persons with disabilities’ funds to the tune of 13.73 crore have been released till date for promotion of sports among disabled sportspersons," Rijiju said.

More than 20 para-sportspersons have so far qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics to be held from August 25 to September 6. Many of these para-sportspersons are under the central government's Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

"Sports being a State subject, the responsibility of development of sports, including promotion of sports competitions for divyang persons, rests with State/Union Territory Governments. Central Government supplements their efforts by bridging critical gaps," the Minister said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

My opponent is still a kid, my unbeaten streak will continue: Vijender Singh

Kapil Dev inducted as PGTI board member

Ultimate Kho Kho set to take giant leap

Cut above rest, fencer Bhavani makes Olympics history

"However, the Union Government has started a Central Sector Scheme, namely, Khelo India Scheme in the year 2016-17 and revamped it further with twelve verticals in 2017-18."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sports minister kiren rijiju sports ministry
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP