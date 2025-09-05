By Nick Mulvenney Rugby-Mana from Wellington, Savea brings up his ton against Springboks

Sept 5 - Ardie Savea is one of the most competitive players to have ever graced a rugby field so it is appropriate that the New Zealand loose forward will win his 100th cap against South Africa in the Rugby Championship this weekend.

The All Blacks-Springboks rivalry is the greatest test rivalry in the Southern Hemisphere, if not the entire world, and New Zealand will be putting their 31-year unbeaten record at Eden Park on the line in Saturday's blockbuster clash.

"You couldn't ask for anything more as a footy player, I guess," Savea told reporters after the team naming on Thursday.

"We hugely respect the Springboks, and we hugely respect Eden Park ... It's a great challenge, and something that is going to be hard and tough, but something for all of us to look towards."

Clashes with the Springboks are built for a player like Savea, who at times over the last few years has appeared to will the All Blacks to victory on the back of his Herculean effort alone.

The 31-year-old's humility and team-centred ethic means he is unlikely to ever articulate such an idea himself, however.

"On the bus today, I had time to just to sit back and reflect on the journey for me," he said.

"I always try and remind myself that every time I put on the black jersey, it's a blessing. And it just happens to be the 100th time this weekend.

"I'm grateful for this team, the coaches, the players, the past players and coaches, just everyone has been part of this legacy. That's part of who I represent, and the reason why I play."

'SPECIAL HUMAN BEING'

Savea credits his older brother Julian, a winger who scored test tries for fun between 2012 and 2017, for helping him find his feet at the elite level of rugby.

After four years in New Zealand's Sevens programme, the younger Savea switched fulltime to 15s in 2016 and soon joined Julian in the All Blacks team to win his first cap against Wales at Eden Park.

That same year he also won the first of seven Rugby Championship titles with New Zealand and his only Super Rugby title with his hometown Wellington Hurricanes.

Nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year in 2019, Savea won the award in 2023 after helping the All Blacks to the World Cup final, where they were beaten by the Springboks.

A deeply religious family man, Savea oozes "mana" - the Maori word for the mixture of charisma, authority and spirituality that makes for great leaders.

"He's a special human being, a special member of our squad and he leads our forward pack," said number eight Wallace Sititi, who will play alongside him in the back row on Saturday.

"He sort of revolutionised the loose forward position ... and he's someone that I take inspiration from."

Despite his aura, Scott Robertson passed Savea over for the captaincy when he took the reigns as All Blacks coach and instead chose lock Scott Barrett.

Savea has still played a key leadership role as vice-captain and, in Robertson's words, "embodies everything that makes an All Black".

"He brings an extraordinary level of passion, leadership and mana every time he pulls on the jersey," the coach added.

"We will honour his milestone with a performance that reflects not just his quality on the field, but the example he sets every day."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.