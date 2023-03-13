Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks: NBA titans to go face to face in West Coast showdown

The Sacramento Kings will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night in what promises to be a thrilling encounter between two of the NBA's top teams. The Bucks, who currently lead the Eastern Conference, are on the second leg of a three-game West Coast road swing and have won 19 of their last 20 games. However, they suffered a setback on Saturday when they lost 125-116 in overtime to the Golden State Warriors with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined due to right hand soreness.

Although Antetokounmpo's return is uncertain, the Bucks will be looking to bounce back from their defeat and maintain their winning momentum against the red-hot Kings, who have won eight of their last nine games.

Led by Domantas Sabonis, who recorded his ninth triple-double of the season in Thursday's win over the New York Knicks, the Kings have surged into a tie with Memphis for the Western Conference's second-best record.

Monday's clash between the Bucks and Kings is expected to be a closely contested matchup, with the last meeting between the two teams resulting in a 126-113 victory for the Bucks back in December. With both teams boasting some of the NBA's top talent, including Khris Middleton and De'Aaron Fox, fans can expect a high-scoring affair and an intense battle for the win.

