Cleveland Cavaliers stage epic comeback to sting Charlotte Hornets 114-108

In a nail-biting match against the Charlotte Hornets, the Cleveland Cavaliers managed to make an epic comeback, securing their fourth win in the last five games. Darius Garland led the charge with 28 points, while Donovan Mitchell added 23, and Evan Mobley contributed 18 points and nine rebounds.

Playing without Jarrett Allen, the Cavaliers trailed for most of the game, with the Hornets leading by as much as 16 points in the second half. However, the Cavaliers refused to give up and mounted a comeback in the final quarter.

With just 44 seconds remaining, Mitchell scored a crucial jumper that put the Cavaliers up by three, and the Hornets missed a crucial three-pointer that could have tied the game. Garland then made a free throw to make it a two-possession game, and the Hornets missed yet again, securing the Cavaliers the win.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff praised his team's resilience and fighting spirit. "We know who we are and what we are capable of, and as ugly as things get at times, our guys don’t quit," he said.

Also read | Nets outlast Nuggets in nail-biting showdown as Mikal Bridges leads the charge

Despite playing their second game in less than 24 hours, the Hornets got off to a strong start, shooting 74% in the first quarter and leading by 14 after a 15-2 run. Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 27 points, while P.J. Washington added 19 points, and Nick Richards had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Cavaliers and Hornets will meet again on Tuesday night in Charlotte.