"Sad to my core": Fans shaken by LeBron James' retirement hints after NBA loss

LeBron James has created quite a buzz by hinting towards his possible retirement after LA Lakers got eliminated from the 2022-23 NBA season on Monday. Lakers lost 111-113 to Denver Nuggets in game 4 of the Western Conference finals. They thus got defeated 0-4 in the best-of-seven series and Nuggets qualified for for their first ever NBA finals. May 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks to pass during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

In the post-match press conference, James said: "I got a lot to think about. Just personally, with me moving forward with the game of basketball, I got a lot to think about." He later confirmed what he meant by his cryptic comments and told ESPN that he would think about whether he will continue to play basketball. Having played in 20 NBA seasons till now, James hinted that he might not play in his 21st NBA season.

In the wake of James' hints at retirement, fans of the LA Lakers superstar took to social media to express their emotions. The prospect of 38-year-old calling it quits after an illustrious career, has surely sent his fans into a shock.

“BREAKING: LeBron James is considering retirement (via @ChrisBHaynes),” posted one fan on Twitter.

“LeBron James is thinking about retirement, man. Makes me sad to my core,” posted another fan of the superstar.

“Me to the LeBron James retirement rumors,” reacted a user.

“LeBron James is a generational talent in terms of media control. Best way to get the talk off the fact you just got swept? Announce you’re seriously considering retirement. Bron is 110% NOT retiring. I give him at least two more seasons, I’d bet more as well," reasoned a die-hard fans of James.

“Me when I get the “ LeBron James announced his retirement today” notification,” wrote a fan while posting a video meme.

“#LeBronJames actually contemplating retirement?," wrote another.

Meanwhile, in game 4 on Monday, Nikola Jokic was the hero for Nuggets as he finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists. Jokic was well supported by Jamal Murray(25 points, three rebounds and five assists) and Aaron Gordon( 22 points, six rebounds and five assists).

For Lakers, James produced a remarkable performance, finishing with 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists but he couldn't to save his team from getting clean swept. The next best performance for Lakers came from Anthony Davis who finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and one assist.