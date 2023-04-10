Sahith Theegala: Charming a snarling Augusta

Sahith Reddy Theegala walked off the course after his second round, drenched in the pouring rain and probably smouldering inside for finishing what seemed like a solid round with back-to-back bogies on the 17th and 18th. Sahith Theegala(Instagram)

And yet, the moment you remind him that he gets to spend another two days on the most hallowed property in golf, a smile immediately appears on his face.

To borrow a phrase from our school days, Augusta National Golf Club, and The Masters, poses questions that are ‘out of syllabus’. It’s brutal for the first timers historically, even though players like Jordan Spieth and Will Zalatoris have made pretty impressive debuts in recent years.

Difficult on perfect golfing days, the Augusta National was like an irritated viper that had just been stepped on its tail in the weather conditions that prevailed on Saturday. Without doing anything terrible, Theegala had slipped to three-over for the third round after eight holes and seemed like dropping way down as the cold, wind and persistent rain made life difficult.

But here is the thing about the 25-year-old American-Indian, whose parents hail from Hyderabad – he doesn’t give up. Whenever his back is against the wall, he will somehow use it as a springboard.

In the past one year, Theegala has become a phenomenon on the PGA Tour, rising from outside 300 in the Official World Golf Rankings to No 30 this year. During that time, his expressive golf and his unbelievable array of creative shots has won him thousands of fans. And thousands more have flocked to his side since Netflix aired ‘Full Swing’ earlier this year, in which Theegala and his vocal group of friends and family were prominently featured.

So, after making a double bogey on the par-4 17th hole (his eighth) on Saturday, Theegala did what he always does – dusted himself, got back on the horse and raced ahead. He played his last 10 holes bogey-free and with two birdies to finish on one-over 73 for the third round. That improved his position to tied 25th place at even-par 216 (73+70+73).

“It’s been an incredible week so far. I got here Sunday late afternoon. I knew it was going to go really fast. So, I just tried to take in the moment. The fact that I have got a couple more rounds is just awesome,” said Theegala after making the cut.

“This place is so special. I have some of my best friends and all of my family here. It’s been fun. I just don’t want the week to end. I’m just going to enjoy these last two rounds no matter what the weather’s like and how I play.

“But the game feels good, and I’m a competitor. Once I get out on the golf course, I’m fully focused and all that. Whether the weather is bad, or good, it’s always fun to be at this place and getting to play against the best players in the world.”

Asked if a top-10 was within his reach, Theegala said: “I’m not even thinking about it, but I would love that. I think the way I’m hitting it, just got to be crisper around the greens for the final round. It’s very much possible.”

One of the best and oft-repeated anecdotes about Theegala is how he starts his session at the driving range by hitting intentional shanks. His fans are also bewildered by the kind of shots he has been able to pull off. Which is a quality that has been put to good use at the hilly and uneven terrain of Augusta National.

“If you gave me a flat lie every shot, I’m not the best range player, I will be the first to admit that. I think there’s a lot of guys that aren't even here at this event that could hit it much, much better than me from a flat range lie,” said Theegala, whose self-deprecating ways have also set him apart.

“My feel and my visualisation takes over off these uneven lies. I’m not even worried that I got to put a perfect swing on it. I’m just feeling the slope out. I just think ‘can’t miss there, so I’m hitting it there’.

“I wouldn’t say it’s an advantage here at Augusta National. But I really enjoy that aspect of it.”

Theegala never feels like looking beyond his next golf shot. But he will make an exception for the Masters – he definitely wants to be back here next year.