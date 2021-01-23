SAI takes steps to ensure no drop in intensity of athletes returning to training

With a view to ensure no reduction in training intensity of the Olympic Games-bound athletes, Sports Authority of India has amended the quarantine regulations for those returning to its centres from various competitions.

In partial modification of the Standard Operating Procedures issued on September 11 and December 3 last year, SAI has ensured that athletes returning to national camps at the nodal sports body's training centres are able to continue training without compromising safety.

In a statement, SAI said the measure has been introduced to ensure that athletes are able to maintain continuity in their training programme.

The athlete will be able to resume his or her training routine, except that he or she will be kept away from athletes who remained in the bio-bubble for the first seven days and until he or she returns a negative RT-PCR test.

With six months left for the Tokyo Olympic Games and domestic and international competition resuming, athletes have or will begin competing in various disciplines to either gain qualification for the Olympic Games or secure competitive exposure.

"Asking them to quarantine themselves for seven days each time they return to base from a competition would adversely affect their training as they seek to maintain their periodisation cycle," SAI said in a statement.

SAI has told the heads of all its training facilities that athletes returning from various competitions should be housed in a separate hostel or block of hostels till their RT-PCR test is negative at the end of seven days so that athletes do not come into contact with those who remained in the bio-bubble.

The heads of all SAI centres and the coaches have been instructed to draw up a proper schedule so that athletes returning from competition can use the field of play, gym and sports science facilities to ensure continuity of training, but without compromising the safety of those athletes who remained in the respective centres.

Similarly, all centres have been advised to make separate dining arrangements for athletes returning from competition till their RT-PCR test report becomes available.

In places where it is not possible to create a separate dining area, they will make a detailed schedule to prevent the mingling of such persons with those who stayed back in the camp.