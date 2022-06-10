Sailing controversy: Yachting federation assign another coach to sailor

A day after a woman sailor complained about the "mental pressure" being exerted on her by her coach on a competition-cum-training trip in Germany, the Yachting Association of India (YAI) on Friday asked the concerned coach to not train the sailor for the time being while assigning another coach from the contingent to assist her in the water.

The complainant, part of the 470 class team, had written to Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday, alleging that coach Farokh Tarapore was "making her uncomfortable". YAI submitted its report to SAI on Thursday. According to a YAI official, a top SAI official on Friday asked the federation to “find a middle path” and address the situation with some “adjustments” and “better coordination”. As of now, the entire contingent will continue training in Germany.

“The sailor is not happy with the concerned coach at the moment. So, we thought let’s not pressurize her and let her sail the way she wants. Another coach of another class has been assigned to look after the sailor,” the official said. He added that the same has been conveyed to the coach and sailor on Friday.

Captain Jitendra Dixit, joint secretary general of YAI, confirmed that no one from the contingent will be asked to return from Germany, where the sailors are currently training ahead of a regatta later this month. “As things stand, they are all continuing with the training there. No one is coming back,” he said. “The coach’s program will continue; we won’t disrupt that.”