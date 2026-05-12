Sakshi Malik accuses WFI of deliberately trying to block Vinesh Phogat's comeback, calls for PM Modi's intervention

The matter between Vinesh Phogat and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) continues to heat up. Last week, the body barred Vinesh from competing in any event until June 26, rendering her ineligible for the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, scheduled from May 10 to 12. Moreover, a show-cause notice was issued against the 31-year-old, as the WFI accused her of bringing the wrestling community in India into disrepute after she was disqualified at the Paris Olympics for not making the weight before the final in the 50kg category. Charges of indiscipline and anti-doping violations have also been levelled against her. Sakshi Malik extends support to Vinesh Phogat (HT_PRINT)

Despite being ineligible, Vinesh turned up in Gonda on Monday to meet the WFI President Sanjay Singh. However, as of now, the status quo remains.

As the controversy continues to rage on, Sakshi Malik, an Olympic bronze medallist, on Tuesday extended support to Vinesh, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ensure the grappler is able to give trials and bring medals for the country in the future.

Also Read: ‘Conspiracy against me’: Vinesh Phogat refuses to back down amid WFI ban drama, storms into competition venue “In the last few days, the matter of Vinesh's trials has propped up. The media wants to know my views. For 2-3 days, I was thinking about this because Vinesh also belongs to a political party. I am not related to any political party. I can give several examples where sports federations of other countries try to make everything easier for the athletes so that females can play for the country even after becoming a mother,” Malik said in a video posted on Instagram.

“Our federation brought such laws so that Vinesh isn't able to make a comeback. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sports Minister and the WFI to take Vinesh's trials and she's able to win a medal for the country,” she added.