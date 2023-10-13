Salt Papi seeks redemption against undefeated Slim Albaher at X series 10-The Prime Card

In an upcoming matchup at MF & DAZN: X Series 10—The Prime Card, Salt Papi is seeking to regain his winning form as he takes on Slim Albaher. Salt Papi's last bout at X Series 007 in May ended in a unanimous decision loss to Anthony Taylor, marking his first defeat following three consecutive victories.

Battle of the Titans: Salt Papi and Slim square off in crossover boxing spectacle (Twitter. X)(X)

Now, Salt Papi faces a new challenge in the form of the undefeated Slim Albaher, who has made an impressive mark in the boxing world since his debut in 2019, boasting a flawless record of six consecutive wins.

Here's all you need to know about the Salt Papi vs. Slim showdown:

MF & DAZN: X Series 10—The Prime Card: Date and start time

Date: Saturday, October 14

Main card start time: 7 p.m. UK or 2 p.m. ET

Fight ringwalks (approximately): 9:27 p.m. UK/4:27 p.m. ET

MF & DAZN: X Series 10—The Prime Card: How to watch

The event will be available for streaming on DAZN and DAZN PPV in over 200 countries worldwide.

DAZN is compatible with various devices, including Roku, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox One Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox, Sony Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone and iPad, Android phone and tablet, Amazon Fire Tablet, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Chromecast.

MF & DAZN: X Series 10—The Prime Card on Sky Channel 495

DAZN subscribers with access to DAZN 1 HD channel 429 can purchase DAZN Pay Per View events and watch them on DAZN PPV HD channel 495.

Note that a DAZN subscription plan is required to purchase Pay Per View events.

MF & DAZN: X Series 10—The Prime Card on Virgin Media Customer

Virgin Media customers in the UK can order DAZN X Series: The Prime Card and watch the event on their Virgin set-top box.

Every PPV order includes one-month access to the DAZN app, and instructions on how to redeem this access will be provided during the fight night broadcast.

MF & DAZN: X Series 10—The Prime Card: Venue

The event will be hosted at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Salt Papi has garnered massive respect among his fans and the boxing community for his recent weight transformation and has undoubtedly come a long way from when he first made his appearance as an influencer boxer.

The fighter has lost nearly 30 kg ahead of his fight against Slim, and fans are excited to watch his comeback after his loss to Anthony Taylor.

MF & DAZN: X Series 10—The Prime Card: Salt Papi's Profile

British fighter Salt Papi, born on February 24, 1994, stands at 5'8" with a reach of 69". With four professional bouts under his belt, he holds a record of three wins and one loss, including two knockout victories.

MF & DAZN: X Series 10—The Prime Card: Slim's Profile

Slim, hailing from the United States and born on July 15, 1994, boasts an imposing height of 6'0" and an impressive reach of 78". With a perfect record of six wins in six professional fights, he has secured victory in four of them by knockout.

KSI vs. Tommy Fury Fight Card

Main Card

KSI vs. Tommy Fury for the Misfits cruiserweight title

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, heavyweight

Salt Papi vs. Slim for the Misfits middleweight title

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks: For the Misfits lightweight title

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor for the Misfits light heavyweight title

Whindersson Nunes Batista vs. My Mate Nate, light heavyweight

Nichlmao and Alex Wassabi vs. Lucas Pineda and B Dave: For the Misfits tag team title

Preliminary Card

Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz, middleweight

Astrid Wett vs. Alexia, women's flyweight

Chase De Moor vs. Tempo Arts for the Misfits heavyweight title

SX vs. DTG; heavyweight