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Sandhu top Indian, Bhullar and Kochhar make cut in Morocco; Bubba Watson leads

Sandhu top Indian, Bhullar and Kochhar make cut in Morocco; Bubba Watson leads

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 02:25 pm IST
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Rabat , Ajeetesh Sandhu carded a bogey free 3-under 70 to emerge as the top Indian at the halfway stage of the USD 2 million International Series Morocco golf tournament here.

Sandhu top Indian, Bhullar and Kochhar make cut in Morocco; Bubba Watson leads

Sandhu, who shot 1-under 72 in the first round, is now 4-under and Tied-25th, as four-time Am Green IGPL winner, Gaganjeet Bhullar slipped down to T-47 despite a run of four straight birdies on the front nine.

Another AM Green IGPL winner, Karandeep Kochhar , at T-47, was the only other Indian to make the cut.

Seven of the 10 Indians, who started missed the cut and they included Shauryra Bhattacharya, SSP Chawrasia and Anirban Lahiri, who all missed the mark by one shot.

Rashid Khan, Aryan Roopa Anand and Udayan Mane were the others to make an early exit.

Meanwhile, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson joined Thailand's Pavit Tangkamolprasert on top of the leaderboard.

The 47-year-old Watson played great golf to overcome the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam's Red Course. He carded a seven-under par 66, the lowest round of the day and caught up with Pavit, who closed with a three-under par 70 to tie at 11-under 135 total.

The Thai duo of Jazz Janewattananond , champion of the inaugural International Series Morocco, and Suteepat Prateeptienchai were tied at eight-under.

Watson's last win was on the PGA Tour at the Travelers Championship in June 2018.

Mehdi El Fakori was the only Moroccan player to make the cut with rounds of 74 and 70.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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