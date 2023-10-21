Santiago 2023 Pan American Games opening ceremony: What to expect, timing and more

Pan American Games 2023 is being held from October 20 to November 5, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. The grandest sports event in the Americas i.e, North America and South America together, it is held one year prior to the Olympics. Superstar athletes compete in various sports events like swimming, boxing, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling etc. in a bid to win medals for their country. This year, athletes will be eyeing to book their spots for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Workers make preparations at the National Stadium ahead of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 opening ceremony, in Santiago on October 19, 2023. The Pan-American Games will run from October 20 to November 5. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

The opening ceremony of Pan American Games 2023 will be held on Friday at the National Stadium in Santiago. The 47,000-seat venue will be lit and decorated to welcome more than 6800 athletes from 41 countries from across the Americas. The event will be telecast live in USA on Friday at 6:55 p.m. ET.

Sports climbing and skateboarding will feature at the Pan American Games for the first time in history. The motto of the games is Soñar, Jugar, Ganar, which is Spanish for "Dream, Play, Win". The mascot of the games is named Fiu which is inspired from the "rush tyrant" bird native to South America. The official website of the games describes Fiu as "I am a seven-coloured bird, and I was chosen to represent Chile in the Pan American and Parapan American Games. My name is given due to the sound of my singing and what you listen when I run past you -Fiuuuu-".

What to expect in the opening ceremony

Participating athletes from across the Americas will be welcomed at the gala event. Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra will enthrall the delegates, athletes and sports lovers during the opening ceremony. The extravaganza will see performances from Chilean bands Los Tres, Los Jaivas, and rapper Anita Tijoux. More than 5000 dancers, actors, artists etc. will be performing at the star-studded event.

Notably, the US contingent at the games comprises of 631 athletes who will be competing in 43 of the 46 sports. United States is the favourite to top the medal table at the big event.

Opening ceremony time

In USA: The live telecast will be available on Fubo TV and PanAm Sports Channel on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 6:55 p.m. ET.

