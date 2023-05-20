Sathiyan looks for a second transformation in career

When it comes to grit and perseverance, Sathiyan is next to none and he would draw inspiration from how he polished his game despite several limitations early in his career to reach thus far.

"The game is much faster -- it's crazy. Spin has reduced. Now you need to play good quality even close to the table otherwise you will get hit. Your movement has to be fast. So, you need good co-ordination of footwork, body movement and aggressiveness."

All that would allow him to be more in control of his shots while taking those risks early on in the game.

"To fire from 0-100, you have to be really aggressive from the beginning. I am someone who builds up speed as the rally gets longer. I can't be like Sharath. He is bulky, he puts in power. But I am working to improve my 0-100 speed. It's a big ask. We are trying out different things in training to improve physically, get stronger, increase speed."

Fitness trainer Ramji Srinivasan is putting him through a different physical regimen -- it involves a mix of sprints and resistance training -- to improve his speed and explosive strength. When it comes to putting speed and power behind the ball, his illustrious compatriot Sharath Kamal is way ahead.

"I have always played very soft and I have stepped up only in rallies. It's not that I don't play aggressively but not aggressively enough for top-20 players. Raman sir tells me 'you don't take risks, just hit'. I take risks but 60-70 percent."

That might be easier said than done since it is almost his second nature. Sathiyan knows it will require tuning his mind differently.

For that to happen, Sathiyan says he needs to switch off his 'calculative brain.' "Good or bad thing -- I always calculate too much. I have an engineer's mind, I am always thinking about the permutations, statistics and analysis. I have to reduce those thoughts."

"I have to open out and play more aggressively in the beginning, and mentally I am working on that."

"My rally game is good, short game has got better but I have to be a little more aggressive in the service-receives in the first ball. Because I rally, I am able to take on best in the world but I feel most of them are not going into rally with me. They risk, and try to finish in the first one or two balls, and when I am playing the top players, I feel the pressure. When I come out with some plans, the top 10 players are able to read it," says Sathiyan.

So, ahead of the Paris Olympics next year, Sathiyan and Raman have decided to add elements to his game. In the last few months, he has been extensively working to inject aggression, explosive strength and risk-taking ability on the table. All that will be put to test at the World Championships in Durban, South Africa starting on Saturday. He also has a new mental conditioning coach who will be travelling with him in competitions.

"From 2013, I stepped up my counterattacking game -- from backhand and forehand. From 120 in world rankings in 2016 gradually I entered top 25. To go beyond this level, shortcuts can't be done. You develop some small skills and you will be found out within a few tournaments."

Cut to 2023, and Sathiyan has hit another wall. Opponents seem to have sorted out his style. From world No. 32 at the start of last year, he has dropped to 51. His best result in singles in 2022 was a bronze at the Commonwealth Games. On the tour, he is finding it difficult to go beyond the second round (crashing out in the first round twice and second round thrice in a total of six tournaments). Nobody knows better than Sathiyan himself that another reinvention is in order.

"It was a long process. We kept crossing one hurdle after another. I improved my footwork, attacks. The next level was to strengthen my short game and find ways to create opportunities to attack," says Sathiyan.

It was a delicate juncture in the youngster's career when he decided to join coach S Raman, the four-time national champion, who helped transform his game to a level that was almost unrecognisable. Raman rebuilt Sathiyan's game on counter-attacking. It was a switch that helped him become India No. 1 in 2014 and race into the world's top 25 in 2019.

Back in 2013, G Sathiyan was a defensive player struggling to find his feet among a bevy of promising domestic talents. There was hardly any standout weapon that he could rely on to tackle attacking or spin-heavy games that opponents brought against him on the table. His short and lean frame did not allow him to pack enough power in his shots. There were several chinks stopping him from making a mark even at the domestic level.

Back in 2013, G Sathiyan was a defensive player struggling to find his feet among a bevy of promising domestic talents. There was hardly any standout weapon that he could rely on to tackle attacking or spin-heavy games that opponents brought against him on the table. His short and lean frame did not allow him to pack enough power in his shots. There were several chinks stopping him from making a mark even at the domestic level.

PREMIUM Gnanasekaran Sathiyan in action.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was a delicate juncture in the youngster's career when he decided to join coach S Raman, the four-time national champion, who helped transform his game to a level that was almost unrecognisable. Raman rebuilt Sathiyan's game on counter-attacking. It was a switch that helped him become India No. 1 in 2014 and race into the world's top 25 in 2019.

"It was a long process. We kept crossing one hurdle after another. I improved my footwork, attacks. The next level was to strengthen my short game and find ways to create opportunities to attack," says Sathiyan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cut to 2023, and Sathiyan has hit another wall. Opponents seem to have sorted out his style. From world No. 32 at the start of last year, he has dropped to 51. His best result in singles in 2022 was a bronze at the Commonwealth Games. On the tour, he is finding it difficult to go beyond the second round (crashing out in the first round twice and second round thrice in a total of six tournaments). Nobody knows better than Sathiyan himself that another reinvention is in order.

"From 2013, I stepped up my counterattacking game -- from backhand and forehand. From 120 in world rankings in 2016 gradually I entered top 25. To go beyond this level, shortcuts can't be done. You develop some small skills and you will be found out within a few tournaments."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So, ahead of the Paris Olympics next year, Sathiyan and Raman have decided to add elements to his game. In the last few months, he has been extensively working to inject aggression, explosive strength and risk-taking ability on the table. All that will be put to test at the World Championships in Durban, South Africa starting on Saturday. He also has a new mental conditioning coach who will be travelling with him in competitions.

"My rally game is good, short game has got better but I have to be a little more aggressive in the service-receives in the first ball. Because I rally, I am able to take on best in the world but I feel most of them are not going into rally with me. They risk, and try to finish in the first one or two balls, and when I am playing the top players, I feel the pressure. When I come out with some plans, the top 10 players are able to read it," says Sathiyan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I have to open out and play more aggressively in the beginning, and mentally I am working on that."

For that to happen, Sathiyan says he needs to switch off his 'calculative brain.' "Good or bad thing -- I always calculate too much. I have an engineer's mind, I am always thinking about the permutations, statistics and analysis. I have to reduce those thoughts."

That might be easier said than done since it is almost his second nature. Sathiyan knows it will require tuning his mind differently.

"I have always played very soft and I have stepped up only in rallies. It's not that I don't play aggressively but not aggressively enough for top-20 players. Raman sir tells me 'you don't take risks, just hit'. I take risks but 60-70 percent."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fitness trainer Ramji Srinivasan is putting him through a different physical regimen -- it involves a mix of sprints and resistance training -- to improve his speed and explosive strength. When it comes to putting speed and power behind the ball, his illustrious compatriot Sharath Kamal is way ahead.

"To fire from 0-100, you have to be really aggressive from the beginning. I am someone who builds up speed as the rally gets longer. I can't be like Sharath. He is bulky, he puts in power. But I am working to improve my 0-100 speed. It's a big ask. We are trying out different things in training to improve physically, get stronger, increase speed."

All that would allow him to be more in control of his shots while taking those risks early on in the game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The game is much faster -- it's crazy. Spin has reduced. Now you need to play good quality even close to the table otherwise you will get hit. Your movement has to be fast. So, you need good co-ordination of footwork, body movement and aggressiveness."

When it comes to grit and perseverance, Sathiyan is next to none and he would draw inspiration from how he polished his game despite several limitations early in his career to reach thus far.