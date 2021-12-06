Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Max Verstappen stoked the ire of Lewis Hamilton with his staunch defence of the lead in Saudi Arabia, amassing 15 seconds of penalties: five seconds for gaining an advantage off track at Turn 1, and a further 10 seconds for the Turn 27 incident that saw him rear-ended by Hamilton - both on Lap 37.
Saudi Arabia Grand Prix: Red Bull were 'hard done' in Jeddah- Christian Horner(TWITTER)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 11:03 PM IST
ANI | , Jeddah [saudi Arabia]

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner believes Max Verstappen was "hard done" in Saudi Arabia as the driver didn't deserve the penalties imposed on him in the race on Sunday.

"I think we feel hard done by with the five-second penalty, and then the incident where Lewis has driven up the back of Max, which we have to go and explain in front of the stewards," said the Red Bull chief before his driver received a post-race penalty, as per formula1.com.

"Max was trying to give the place up, we informed Race Control we were going to give the place up, he lifted off - you can hear I think Lewis has actually lifted off, I don't know if he was messing around with the DRS line - but you know, it was clear we were giving the place up. We'd informed Race Control what we were going to do."

Now the two drivers are level on points heading to the season finale in Abu Dhabi - but Verstappen has the advantage having taken more victories this season.

Red Bull leave Jeddah with a 28-point deficit in the constructors' championship but their drivers are level, setting up a historic season finale in Abu Dhabi. 

