Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Saurabh Chaudhary clinches bronze after a slow start for India at ISSF World Cup
others

Saurabh Chaudhary clinches bronze after a slow start for India at ISSF World Cup

The 19-year-old Saurabh scored 220 in the final after qualifying with a score of 581. Compatriot Abhishek Verma finished fifth in the same event with a score of 179.3 after also shooting 581 in the qualifying.
PTI | , Osijek
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Saurabh Chaudhary(Twitter)

Saurabh Chaudhary opened India's account at the ISSF World Cup with a bronze in the men's 10m air pistol event after the country's shooters endured a modest opening day on which podium finishes eluded the likes of Manu Bhaker and Elavenil Valarivan.

The 19-year-old Saurabh scored 220 in the final after qualifying with a score of 581. Compatriot Abhishek Verma finished fifth in the same event with a score of 179.3 after also shooting 581 in the qualifying.

Manu finished seventh in the women's 10m air pistol event with a score of 137.3 in the final, while Elavenil, along with two others, failed to make the finals of the women's 10m air rifle competition.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar finished seventh in the men's 10m air rifle final.

The event is the Indian shooting team's final competitive outing before the Olympics in Tokyo.

The 20-year-old Aishwary, who finished with a score of 628 in the qualification round, shot a total of 143.9 before being eliminated from the final.

Deepak Kumar (626) and Divyansh Singh Panwar (624.7) failed to make the final, ending 14th and 25th respectively in the qualifying round.

In another disappointing show, the trio of Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela and Valarivan could not enter the finals of the women's 10m air rifle event.

Apurvi had the best result among the three women, finishing 24th with a score of 624.2.

While Anjum managed 622.3 to be placed 42nd in the qualification, Elavenil (621.2) also copped a two-point penalty for protesting a shot that was correctly scored.

The 21-year-old Elavenil, a junior World Cup gold medallist, initially scored a total of 623.2 points to finish 35th but the two-point penalty meant she slipped to the 55th spot.

According to the ISSF rules, if the Results, Timing and Scoring (RTS) jury determine that a protested shot was scored correctly, a two-point penalty is imposed on the shooter.

Apart from Manu, the women's 10m air pistol final also featured Yashaswini Singh Deswal, who ended eighth with a score of 117.1. While Manu had qualified sixth for the final with a score of 577, Yashaswini was a notch above with an effort of 578.

Rahi Sarnobat could not make the finals, ending 13th with a score of 572.

Antoaneta Kostadinova of Bulgaria won the gold in women's 10m air pistol with a score of 240.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saurabh chaudhary issf world cup manu bhaker elavenil valarivan
TRENDING NEWS

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials

Odisha man makes miniature statue of Lord Jagannath using 1475 ice-cream sticks

Siliguri man starts bamboo bottle business, generates employment
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP