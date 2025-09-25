Flanker Ardie Savea will captain New Zealand against Australia as the All Blacks made four changes Thursday to their starting side that suffered a record defeat to South Africa. Savea to lead All Blacks as four changes made to face Wallabies

Regular captain Scott Barrett is out of Saturday's Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup Test in Auckland with a shoulder injury.

He is replaced at lock by Fabian Holland while the only other change to a pack humbled by the physical Springboks in Wellington two weeks ago is a recall for veteran hooker Codie Taylor, who has recovered from injury.

The fit-again duo of scrum-half Cam Roigard and wing Caleb Clarke return in the only other changes to the starting side.

Coach Scott Robertson resisted making sweeping changes after the 43-10 humiliation at the hands of the Springboks as they look to maintain a 31-year unbeaten record at Eden Park.

Former world player of the year Savea has prior experience of captaining New Zealand, including twice against France in June.

Clarke will play on the left wing for his first Test start this year with Leroy Carter moving to the right and Will Jordan to fullback.

Hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho and fullback Damian McKenzie drop down to the replacements, while back-row forward Peter Lakai could make a first appearance this year from the bench.

"With all teams being two from four in this Rugby Championship, we all have everything to play for in these final two rounds," Robertson said.

"We are preparing for a strong Australian side and understand the importance of this match. There is a lot to play for on Saturday evening."

New Zealand

Will Jordan; Leroy Carter, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard; Wallace Sititi, Ardie Savea , Simon Parker; Tupou Vaa'i, Fabian Holland; Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Patrick Tuipulotu, Peter Lakai, Cortez Ratima, Quinn Tupaea, Damian McKenzie

