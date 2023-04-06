Scheffler eyes a “special” Masters club, McIllroy chases his first

Despite sitting on what seemed like a comfortable five-shot lead on Saturday evening, Scottie Scheffler revealed after his Masters victory last year that he woke up crying before the final round and that his wife needed to reinforce his belief system that led to a dominating win.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 05: Scottie Scheffler of the United States reacts to his hole-in-one on the ninth green during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia.(Getty Images via AFP)

There is a high probability that the unassuming American world No 1 would again be in a similar scenario come Sunday morning. After all, he heads into Thursday’s opening round as the most in-form player in the field, having won two ‘elevated’ events on the PGA Tour – the Players Championship and Phoenix Open – in his last five starts.

If Scheffler manages to find himself in the lead, he is not sure how he’d react this time.

“I don’t know exactly how different it will be. Any time you’re in the lead at a big tournament that you want to win, I think the emotions are different. Maybe, last year could be a bit different just because it was my first one,” said the 26-year-old Texan.

“But I think going into a weekend with a lead, I’ll still be nervous. Well, I’m still nervous playing at home. I don’t know what the emotions will be, but hopefully I will find out.”

If Scheffler wins, he will join the exclusive club of Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods as the only three back-to-back Masters champions.

But as Scheffler mentioned, that is not going to be a motivating factor for him this week, or define his legacy.

“Any time you can get mentioned in the same breath as a Tiger and a Jack and a Nick Faldo, it is really special,” Scheffler said. “It’s so special and cool when it happens, but it doesn’t motivate me out here. I’m just trying to come out here and do my best and play good golf and have fun. Outside of that, I’m just hoping to have a good attitude. Wherever that ends up in my career, I will be happy with.”

Scheffler also had an interesting take on being the world No1.

“I wouldn’t say it gives me any special confidence. It’s just a math algorithm. For me, to sit here and tell you guys I’m the best player in the world, that is not my style,” he said.

“I think I learn a lot from all the people out here. I’m a student of the game and I’ve learned a lot from playing with guys like Jordan (Spieth) growing up. I like to continue to learn and improve. That’s what is fun for me and what I love about this game – the fact that you can never perfect it.

“However, being No1 is better than being No2 in that algorithm.”

World No2 Rory McIlroy was trying to look back at last year’s Masters as he tries to mount another challenge to win the Green Jacket, which will earn him a career grand slam.

Ever since the capitulation over the back nine on Sunday of 2011, when he shot an 80 and fell to tied 15th place after leading the tournament at the turn, McIlroy has been looking for an answer to solve the puzzle of Augusta National.

In 2022, McIlroy posted his best finish, a second place, that was made unforgettable by a final-round course record-equalling 64. That included the spectacular birdie from the greenside bunker on the 72nd hole which resulted in wild celebrations from the Northern Irishman, even though he was still plenty behind Scheffler.

“The last time this tournament was played, I walked away from the course and the tournament pretty happy with myself,” said the four-time Major champion.

“With that round, I proved to myself that I could do it. As much as I didn’t really get into contention (because of Scheffler’s massive lead), there was a part of me on that back nine that felt that I had a chance, and to play the way I did, in my mind it felt like it was a breakthrough.

“I feel like I’ve got all the ingredients. It’s just about putting them all together over the next four days.”

