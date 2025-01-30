Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Second-half surge propels Wolves to victory over Suns

Reuters |
Jan 30, 2025 10:45 AM IST

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-MIN/RECAP

The Minnesota Timberwolves rode a pivotal fourth-quarter run to a 121-113 road win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday in a chippy contest featuring a bevy of technical fouls.

HT Image
HT Image

Minnesota coach Chris Finch was tossed midway through third quarter after a heated exchange with an official. Shortly after his ejection, the Timberwolves broke a 77-77 stalemate with a 23-9 run that spanned the end of the third quarter and than five minutes of the final period.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker powered the decisive burst with three made 3-pointers, part of a 5-of-10 shooting performance from beyond the arc. Alexander-Walker scored 23 points off the bench.

Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 33 points and capped Minnesota's run throwing down a thundering dunk off of one of Julius Randle's six assists. The spurt gave the Timberwolves a cushion that remained in double figures most of the final six minutes en route to Minnesota's fourth straight win.

Phoenix, which came into the contest on its own three-game winning streak, tried to mount a late rally when it went on an 8-0 run in the final two minutes. Kevin Durant hit a pair of 3-pointers in that stretch, part of his 4-of-8 night shooting from outside and 33-point effort.

Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels was ejected for jabbing a finger into Devin Booker's forehead during an altercation in the game's closing seconds.

Booker, who also received a technical foul, finished with 28 points and eight assists. Bradley Beal added 17 points and six assists for Phoenix, while Grayson Allen had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Randle finished with 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the floor and matched Edwards with a game-high seven rebounds. Randle also swiped a game-high three steals, and his six assists matched Mike Conley's team high. Booker distributed a game-high eight assists.

McDaniels had 14 points and six rebounds.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On