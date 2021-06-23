Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Settlement reached in suit over Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

No details of the settlement were revealed. The court still must approve the proposed agreement.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 09:37 AM IST
Kobe Bryant: File Photo(USA TODAY Sports)

The families of Kobe Bryant and others who died in a 2020 helicopter crash reached a settlement Tuesday in a lawsuit targeting the late pilot's estate and the company that owned and operated the helicopter.

Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, was among those suing the estate of pilot Ara Zobayan as well as Island Express Helicopters filed a notice in court that read, "Plaintiffs and Defendants jointly report that they have agreed to settle their claims in the above-entitled action," multiple media outlets reported.

No details of the settlement were revealed. The court still must approve the proposed agreement.

Nine people died in the crash near Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26, 2020: Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Zobayan. All were headed to a youth basketball tournament in Ventura County, Calif.

Earlier this year, the National Transportation Safety Board issued a report that blamed the crash on pilot error while also criticizing Island Express Helicopters for safety failures. Island Express Helicopters disputed the decision, terming the crash "an act of God."

The company has also filed a countersuit against two air traffic controllers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
