Sharath Kamal guides Chennai Lions to big win in UTT Season 4

Indian table tennis stalwart Achanta Sharath Kamal produced a scintillating performance to overcome the country's top-ranked men's singles player Harmeet Desai as Chennai Lions beat Goa Challengers 11-4 in UTT Season 4 here on Saturday.

Sharath Kamal won 11-9, 11-9, 11-8 in straight games.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharath won 11-9, 11-9,11-8 in straight games.

The first game was pocketed by Sharath Kamal 11-9 with the multiple-time Commonwealth Games champion countering Harmeet's aggression with calm precision.

Sharath Kamal, 41, carried forward the momentum, winning the second game by identical margin to secure the eighth winning point for his franchise. He then won the third game 11-8.

In the final match of the tie, Chinese-born Australian player Yangzi Liu beat T Reeth Rishya 2-1 to complete a stunning victory for the defending champions.

Earlier, Germany's Benedikt Duda of Chennai Lions played a thriller against Alvaro Robles to win 2-1 in the first match of the tie.

The world No. 33 took the first game 11-5 before the Goa Challengers paddler made a comeback to pocket the second game 11-8. The third game was a close one, which went in favour of Duda 11-7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the second match of the tie, world No. 39 Suthasini Sawettabut of Goa Challenger defeated Sutirtha Mukherjee 2-1.

Sharath Kamal and Yangzi Liu beat Harmeet and Suthasini 3-0 in the third match of the tie.

Scores: Chennai Lions beat Goa Challengers 11-4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON