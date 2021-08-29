Sharma has another solid finish in sight, lies 9th in Switzerland

India's Shubhankar Sharma stayed on course for a top 10 finish as he carded a three-under 67 in the third round to lie tied 9th at the Omega European Masters golf tournament here.

Sharma landed a second eagle in the event, when he putted from 35 feet on the Par-5 ninth. He also had three other birdies against two bogeys on a day when the conditions were cooler and the wind was swirling, making scoring tough.

He now has rounds of 68-68-67 and is seven-under for 54 holes.

Earlier, SSP Chawrasia missed the cut with 71-71.

American Sean Crocker shot an impressive six-under par round of 64 to join Renato Paratore in a one-shot lead going into the final day.

"I haven't done anything new in these last few weeks. I have been working hard though it has not been the best of seasons for me," said Sharma, who had finished T-9 at Cazoo Classic and T-16 at Hero Open.

"Last few weeks have shown promise and things seem to be coming together as I have followed my routine and processes better.

"I like this course and even though I did not make the cut the first time, but I like it. It is my kind of course, really, and I have played well till now. Let's see how it goes in the final round."

On his third round Sharma said, "In the first six holes nothing happened. I missed a small putt on 6th and then the eagle putt on seventh (where he had an eagle on Day 1) lipped out.

"The ninth was nice as I hit my 3-wood to 35 feet and holed the eagle. Overall 3-under was nice though I may have left a few shots."

A cooler day and swirling winds produced tougher scoring conditions, but Crocker notched up the lowest score of the day, recovering from a bogey on the first to record six birdies, an eagle and a further bogey to get to 10-under par.

For Paratore, an unlikely birdie from the bunker on the 14th and a strong Italian presence inspired him to 1-under 69. Matthew Jordan is one shot off the pace at nine under par, alongside Ross McGowan and Spain's Jorge Campillo.

Overnight leader Dean Burmester of South Africa, American John Catlin and Frenchman Adrien Saddier are on eight under par.