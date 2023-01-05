Shiva Thapa beats arch-rival Manish Kaushik to storm into Nationals final

The Shiva Thapa-Manish Kaushik semi-final was billed as the fight of the Men’s National Boxing Championships here. The two have been each other’s biggest rivals in recent years and have fought for supremacy to represent India in the light welterweight category. Seasoned Shiva had often found himself in the receiving end of Kaushik – the sharp counter-puncher. On Thursday, however, the 29-year-old Shiva produced a stellar show to beat the Tokyo Olympian by a unanimous verdict and sail into the final.

It has been a season where Shiva has taken the mantle back from Kaushik — the 2019 world championships bronze medallist — who was fighting his own battle with injuries. Having recently won silver in the Asian Championships, Shiva became the most successful male boxer in the history of the tournament with six medals to his name. The confidence showed in his fight against his nemesis.

Shiva started aggressively and maintained the tempo throughout the three rounds. There were bursts of attacks that rattled Kaushik who tried to slip in his straight punches. Kaushik, 26, gathered himself in the second round and looked to find his range, but Shiva was up to the task. He did not allow Kaushik to settle into any rhythm and as the bout progressed, he was in full control.

“We have faced each other many times, we know each other so well. So, it becomes tougher to find something different each time to counter,” said Shiva.

“We both have speed and agility and we are counterpunchers. But I am sometimes aggressive which I tried today and created pressure on him,” Shiva, who will meet young Ankit Narwal in the final of 63.5kg, added.

Once the fight was over, Shiva was quick to enquire Kaushik about his injuries. “Boxing is so much part of my life. Every day when I wake up, I try to find a purpose, and now I am realising what difference boxing is making to my life. There are so many boxers who still have the skills, but maybe they were injured at some point, or they just could not carry on. They have not been able to cope up with the challenges and have given up prematurely.”

“I want to get better; I want to improvise, excel, and perform at the highest level. For me it is about setting up a goal, working towards it and assessing my performances in a positive way.”

Indeed, for someone who burst onto the scene as a precocious teenager at the 2012 London Olympics, it has been a long, winding road. The fire in him still burns though.

“If I have come so far in boxing, there is a reason. I will not let it go in vain and make the most of these experiences. The goal is Paris 2024,” says Shiva, who qualified for the Rio Olympics too before Kaushik pipped him in the race to Tokyo Olympics. This National Championships could be a fresh start for him.

Jamwal shocks Rohit

In the biggest upset of the day, Abhinash Jamwal of Himachal Pradesh defeated Rohit Tokas, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, in a close 4-3 verdict through the bout-review system in 67kg. Jamwal,20, who is a Khelo India and All India University gold medallist, chose the big occasion to show his talent. Using his long reach he went toe-to-toe against an attacking Tokas to win the biggest fight of his career. He will meet Akash of Services in the final.

Buoyed by the home support, Abhimanyu Loura of Haryana defeated Services boxer Sanjay 5-0 in 80kg. Abhimanyu had shocked Tokyo Olympian Ashish Chaudhary in the quarter-finals.