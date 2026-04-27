Shooting League of India takes centre stage as NRAI charts bold vision at 75-year milestone

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) marked a historic milestone as it launched celebrations for its 75th anniversary at a landmark event graced by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the presence of senior dignitaries and athletes.

NRAI launched celebrations for its 75th anniversary in New Delhi

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The event also continued to build momentum for the Shooting League of India (SLI), further underlining Indian shooting's ambitious roadmap for the future.

As part of the celebrations, NRAI unveiled its special 75-year commemorative logo, symbolising seven and a half decades of excellence, discipline, and achievement in Indian shooting, said a release.

Moreover, NRAI announced a massive nationwide grassroots initiative aimed at introducing 7,50,000 new school and college students to shooting before the 2028 Olympics through a hands-on '10-shot experience'.

The programme will be rolled out across multiple states and districts in collaboration with institutions such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), universities, school boards, and State Associations.

The initiative is designed to create awareness and participation at the grassroots level, helping identify and inspire the next generation of Indian shooters.

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{{^usCountry}} The occasion also saw the official launch of the NRAI Athlete App, a transformative digital platform that positions NRAI as India's first fully digitised sports federation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The occasion also saw the official launch of the NRAI Athlete App, a transformative digital platform that positions NRAI as India's first fully digitised sports federation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The app will serve as a one-stop ecosystem for athlete management--from onboarding and registering 7,50,000 youth participants under the federation's grassroots programme, to issuing certificates, maintaining records, and monitoring the performances of India's elite and international shooters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The app will serve as a one-stop ecosystem for athlete management--from onboarding and registering 7,50,000 youth participants under the federation's grassroots programme, to issuing certificates, maintaining records, and monitoring the performances of India's elite and international shooters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Adding to the significance of the occasion, NRAI presented a 75-year logo memento to the Sports Minister as a token of gratitude and to commemorate the twin milestones for Indian shooting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding to the significance of the occasion, NRAI presented a 75-year logo memento to the Sports Minister as a token of gratitude and to commemorate the twin milestones for Indian shooting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya said, "As the NRAI celebrates 75 remarkable years, it is encouraging to see Indian shooting embrace innovation and a long-term vision through initiatives like the Athlete App, grassroots outreach to 7.5 lakh youth, and the upcoming Shooting League of India. These efforts will help identify talent, strengthen our sporting ecosystem, and create greater opportunities for athletes. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has shown immense growth in sports, and with the right planning, integration, and commitment, we can emerge as one of the world's leading sporting nations in the years ahead." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya said, "As the NRAI celebrates 75 remarkable years, it is encouraging to see Indian shooting embrace innovation and a long-term vision through initiatives like the Athlete App, grassroots outreach to 7.5 lakh youth, and the upcoming Shooting League of India. These efforts will help identify talent, strengthen our sporting ecosystem, and create greater opportunities for athletes. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has shown immense growth in sports, and with the right planning, integration, and commitment, we can emerge as one of the world's leading sporting nations in the years ahead." {{/usCountry}}

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NRAI President Kalikesh Singh Deo stated, "As we celebrate 75 remarkable years of the NRAI, this milestone is not only about reflecting on our legacy but also about shaping the future of Indian shooting. Our vision is to make the sport more accessible, aspirational, and engaging for the next generation. Through nationwide grassroots initiatives, the launch of the NRAI Athlete App, and the continued momentum of the Shooting League of India, we are laying the foundation for a stronger and more inclusive ecosystem for the sport in India."

NRAI Secretary General Pawankumar Singh said, "The 75th anniversary celebration is a landmark moment for Indian shooting, and this year-long programme reflects the scale of our ambition. From introducing 7,50,000 young students to the sport before the 2028 Olympics through the '10-shot experience' to leveraging technology through the Athlete App and creating new opportunities for athletes through the Shooting League of India, we are focused on building robust pathways for talent identification, athlete development, and greater fan engagement."

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Present at the event were also some of the top Indian shooters, both current and former, including star pistol shooter and two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker.

Speaking at the event, she said, "The NRAI has played a huge role in shaping Indian shooting over the last 75 years, and I'm proud to be part of this journey. Initiatives like introducing 7,50,000 young students to the sport and launching the Athlete App show that Indian shooting is thinking boldly for the future. The more accessible we make the sport at the grassroots level, the stronger our talent pipeline will become. I'm excited to see how these efforts inspire the next generation of champions."

Meanwhile, the event also highlighted the continued excitement around the Shooting League of India, India's first franchise-based professional shooting league, which promises to transform the sport into a more fan-facing and engaging experience.

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While the SLI logo has already been unveiled, the league remains a key pillar in NRAI's broader vision to mainstream the sport and expand its audience reach.

With a rich legacy behind it and an ambitious future ahead, NRAI's 75th anniversary celebrations mark not just a moment of reflection, but a bold statement of intent for the continued growth of Indian shooting.

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