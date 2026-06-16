June 15 - Leicester City have appointed Russell Martin as their new manager on a three-year contract, the League One club announced on Monday, as they look to rebuild following their relegation to the third tier of English soccer. The 40-year-old former Scotland international takes over immediately on a deal until 2029, tasked with stabilising a club that won the Premier League title just a decade ago but were relegated to League One in April, a second consecutive relegation after being sent down from the Premier League the season before. Soccer-Martin named Leicester City manager amid third-tier rebuild

Martin becomes Leicester's fifth manager since June 2025, arriving with a reputation for possession-based, progressive soccer developed during managerial spells at Milton Keynes Dons, Swansea City, Southampton and Scottish side Rangers F.C.

"I’m delighted to be here and excited to begin working with the players and staff," Martin said in a statement. "This is a club with great history, strong support and high expectations... My immediate focus is on the team: building strong relationships, setting clear standards and creating performances that Leicester City supporters can connect with."

Leicester Chief Football Officer Jon Rudkin said Martin's appointment followed a thorough process to find a manager with a distinct tactical philosophy.

"He is a strong leader, a clear decision-maker and someone with a defined way of working," Rudkin said. "He understands the responsibility that comes with leading the team and he is well placed to help us move forward with purpose and direction."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.